Intuitive neural assessment a thing of the past

Robredo to host weekly radio show starting May 14. I’m quite sure that one of the uninvited guests is Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr.

* * *

These are the members of Congress who jumped ship to join PDP Laban: Rep. Alfredo Vargas, 5th District Quezon City (LP), Rep. Winnie Castelo, 2nd District Quezon City (LP). Rep. Geraldine Roman, 1st District Bataan (LP), Rep. Ansaruddin Adiong, 1st District Lanao Del Sur (LP), Rep. Nancy Catamco, 2nd District North Cotabato (LP), Rep. Xavier Jesus Romualdo, Lone District Camiguin (Lakas), Rep. Scott Davies Lanete, 3rd District Masbate (NPC),

Rep. Divina Grace Yu, 1st District Zamboanga Del Sur (NPC), Rep. Rodolfo Albano 3rd, 1st District Isabela (NP), Rep. Munir Arbison, 2nd Disrict Sulu (NP), Vice Mayor Joy Belmonte (QC) and City Councilor Jian Carlo Sotto (QC).

From the over 100 Liberals at the House during the Aquino administration, the party had now been reduced to 30 members. From two big buses, their ride is now converted into two minivans. Give it a year or two, two pedicabs will suffice.

* * *

Senator Bam Aquino: Ask providers to improve “Net” speed. Sir Bam, six years ago, you could have told your cousin about the problem. Chitty Chitty Bam-Bam.

* * *

President Rodrigo Duterte is now worth P27.43 million.

Mr. Duterte’s net worth increased by P3.35 million, or about 14 percent, in December 2016 from P24.08 million six months earlier when he took office as the country’s 16th President.

The figures were taken from his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) on Aug. 10, 2016, and on April 18 this year. They were obtained on Friday by the Inquirer from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Inquirer? Ombudsman? They sure must be riding in tandem. Did they fail to note that at least it was DECLARED and that the president is not HIDING anything? These riders were mum on the authenticity of the SALNs of the officials of the previous administrations. The public is saying that nothing is new with these two.

* * *

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said a new investigation will be conducted on the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) and the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) cases.

Napoles to spill more beans? Pork and beans is always a favorite dish for breakfast or snacks. This combination is toxic for some people afflicted with yellow fever.

Aguirre said the reopening of the probe into the misuse of PDAF and DAP will not be marred by “selective justice,” saying that the DoJ will conduct the investigation without being influenced by anybody. We hope so Mr. Secretary. Our memory is still fresh with “selective justice” tattooed on the skin of a former Justice chief.

* * *

Three divisions of the anti-graft court approved the travel motions of the Binay couple. This is the only country that is fond of restricting the movement of people who are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

* * *

Businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles, whom Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre is considering to tap as state witness in the reinvestigation of the PDAF pilferage, pinned former Budget Secretary Butch Abad as her mentor in the sinister craft. Just short of saying “It’s the principal, student.”

* * *

Callamard was recently in the country on the invitation of the Free Legal Assistance Group, the activist lawyers’ group that represents SPO3 Arturo Lascañas and Sen. Leila de Lima who are both key parts of the campaign to oust Rody. Spare me the connecting the dots. It’s a BOLD LINE.

* * *

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez yesterday said the Tagum Agricultural Development Co. (Tadeco) still has not presented any convincing proof that its land deal with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is legal.

In a statement, Alvarez said only one more hearing is left before the House of Representatives closes its probe into the deal between BuCor and Tadeco, a banana firm owned by the family of Davao del Norte Rep. Antonio “Tonyboy” Floirendo Jr. Will you stop these bickerings? Your President is squirming and restless with your school-boy behavior.

* * *

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said the country lacks skilled workers such as carpenters, electricians and plumbers because they chose to work overseas for a much higher pay.

“Build, build, build” is the only answer.

* * *

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) estimates that there are around 20 million Filipino kids being raised by solo parents. That “solo” senator should have known this from the start.

* * *

The latest trust rating of Vice President Leni Robredo remains “good” but it is significantly lower than her previous ratings, according to a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The Vice President’s recent rating of +30 is 15 points below the +45 score she had in December last year.

I guess it’s not about what she did but about what she did not do.

* * *

230-kv Pasay Substation to improve power supply in NCR – NGCP.

Applause.

Cost of electricity is still high.

Frown.

* * *

Duterte eyes stronger economic, trade, security ties with China. I think there is nothing wrong with this. The other super power is far away and busy about human rights and killings.

* * *

FILIPINO-CHINESE gaming lord Charlie Ang earns more than P2.37 billion a month using his Meridien Vista Gaming Corp. as a legal front to continue his illegal jueteng operations in 13 provinces, the head of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said Friday.

BIR is offline. Sorry.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.