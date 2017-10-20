Invest in your ‘own’ Overseas Filipino Bank

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) is encouraging Filipino migrant workers to invest in the Overseas Filipino Bank (OFB), “their” bank, and become part-owners of it.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Friday said interested OFWs may opt to use their credit line with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to buy shares of stocks when the bank becomes operational.

“It will be wise for them to invest in the bank because they actually own the bank. As the Secretary of Labor and under an executive order, I can nominate one to represent DoLE, another one to represent OWWA and the other one is for the overseas-based Filipinos. We will increase the representation of the overseas Filipino workers [OFWs] by buying more shares that will entitle them to two or three board seats,” he added.

Bello said the Land Bank of the Philippines(LBP) has agreed that the interest rate in the loan packages will only be 2.5 percent per annum, far lower than that of the other banks, to give the OFWs a venue for their investment.

Branches of the OFB, according to the Labor secretary, will be put up in all Philippine Overseas Labor Offices to reach more overseas Filipinos and provide them with quality and efficient foreign remittance services.

The OFB, Bello said, will ease the financial burden of millions of OFWs with the bank’s efficient and low remittance service rates and profitable investment offers.

The bank, which is not only limited to OFWs, is also dedicated to provide financial products and services tailored to the requirements of all overseas Filipinos, and focused on delivering quality and efficient foreign remittances services pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 44 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte early this week.

Through the EO, the Philippine Postal Savings Bank will be acquired by the LBP and will be converted into the OFB.

The bank will provide priority support to the growing financial needs of overseas-based Filipinos, who contribute to the country’s foreign exchange income, currency stability, employment and overall economic growth through their remittances.

It will be managed by a board of directors headed by the LBP president as chairman, LBP-designated president as vice chairman, four LBP-designated directors or officers as members and members representing DoLE, OWWA and a private-sector member representing overseas Filipinos.

Creation of the Overseas Filipino Bank is one of President Duterte’s three promises to migrant Filipino workers during the presidential campaign.

The other two were the creation of a Department of OFW and the provision of free airfare by consuls general to abused overseas workers who want to go home.

Bello said the OFB will complement the OFW’ Integrated DoLE System (iDoLE), which will also be operational soon.

The iDoLE-OFW ID card will serve as a debit card and an ATM card for the OFB as well as a beep card for Light Rail Transit 1, LRT 2 and Metro Rail Transit 3, among other purposes.