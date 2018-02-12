Investigators brave snow in hunt for clues over Russian plane crash

STEPANOVSKOYE, Russia: Investigators scoured the scene on Monday after a passenger plane crashed near Moscow minutes after take-off, killing all 71 people on board, in one of Russia’s worst-ever plane crashes. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it would consider explanations for the crash including human error, technical failure and weather conditions, as the country has experienced record snowfall in recent weeks. It did not mention the possibility of terrorism. The Antonov, an-148 plane went down in the Ramensky district—70 kilometers southeast of Moscow—after taking off from Domodedovo airport in the Russian capital and disappearing off the radar at 2:28 p.m. (1128 GMT) Sunday. Russia’s office of transport said that 65 passengers and six crews were on board the plane when it crashed. All of them died. With wreckage of the plane spread over more than 30 hectares around the crash site, it will take a week to inspect the whole area, the emergency services ministry said. More than 900 people using equipment including drones were involved in the search operation, which has been reclassified as looking for bodies rather than survivors, the ministry said.

AFP