Investing in fitness

There seems to be no letup in the fitness revolution sweeping the Asia-Pacific region. More and more people are indulging in sports, keeping track of their health, and being wellness-conscious, compared with previous generations.

One manifestation of this phenomenon is the burgeoning fitness gym industry in major cities of the Philippines.

A classic example is the rapid growth of Anytime Fitness, the world’s fastest growing fitness franchise that started in the United States and is currently in 25 countries across four continents. It is the first and only US gym franchise licensed in China.

Less than three years after it entered the Philippine market, Anytime Fitness now has 50 branches nationwide. Aside from Metro Manila, it has branched out to Cebu, Davao, Baguio, Pampanga, Cavite and Laguna – with year-on-year growth of almost 250 percent.

The brand was recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the world’s top global franchise in 2015 and 2016. Anytime Fitness Philippines joins the ranks of more than 3,000 gyms over 2 million members annually. Its facilities are open 24/7 and the brand has global reciprocity that allows members to work out in other branches around the world.

Maurice Levine, CEO of Anytime Fitness Asia, said: “We are thrilled to replicate our global success in a country like the Philippines, where the hunger for health is growing. Our franchise system has allowed Anytime Fitness to support local communities’ increasing need for safe, secure, and welcoming environments for Filipinos to get access to a healthier place.”

Levine is considered an expert on entrepreneurship and franchising. He was the founder of a retail brand with more than 60 stores across the Asian continent prior to obtaining the master franchise of Anytime Fitness Asia. An alumnus of New York University, he has engineered the franchise expansion to 150 branches in six countries.

Recently Anytime Fitness opened its milestone 50th branch at Glorietta 5 in Ayala Center, Makati City. According to Levine, most of their gyms are located in communities within one to three kilometers of places where people live, work, and play.

Indie league for the youth

Still on fitness, there is now an alternative for young Filipinos who are not able to join the major competitive leagues such as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

City Hoops Manila was founded by veteran basketball coach Homer Bautista in 2015 as a tournament catering to grade school and high school balers, who may not see action in the UAAP or NCAA.

Bautista said “the advocacy of this league is to bring new excitement to basketball tournaments in Metro Manila, aside from the grassroots development of our youth to develop their skills and character through competition.”

Teams from powerhouse schools such as Ateneo, Xavier, San Beda, and San Sebastian have joined the City Hoops league. It started out as a three-on-three tournament patterned after the Big3 league in America, which has propelled 3×3 basketball as an Olympic sport debuting in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lately the tourney has evolved into a three-conference 5×5 basketball season with 32 teams competing in four divisions. It is said to be at par with the Milo Best tournaments and has been called the “Little UAAP/NCAA” for kids in this basketball-crazy country.

The author is chief financial officer of the Asian Center for Legal Excellence and serves as co-chairman of the FINEX Media Affairs Committee.