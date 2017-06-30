Investments swell 98% to P107.7B in first 5 mths—PEZA

INVESTMENTS registered by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) increased by 98.14 percent in the first five months of 2017 from a year earlier, PEZA Director General Charito Plaza said on Thursday.

“In just five months, PEZA has reached P107.750 billion of investments, [showing]98.14-percent growth over the same period last year of P54.382 billion,” she said.

Plaza said PEZA incentives were very attractive to foreign investors.

The Philippine’s strategic location at the center of the Asia-Pacific Region is very ideal as a distribution hub of goods to the world market.

Some of the sectors that help grow investments are real estate and developers (P67 billion), manufacturing (P18.5 billion), electricity, gas, steam (P14.9 billion), information technology (P7.1 billion), the transportation and storage (P71 million) and water supply (P10 million).