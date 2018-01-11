Invited defense reporters barred from covering military event

REPORTERS covering the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) were barred from covering the turnover ceremony on Thursday of the military’s propaganda arm, the Civil Relations Service (CRS), despite an invitation coming from its outgoing commander.

Journalists from CNN Philippines, TV-5, state-run PTV-4, dzMM radio and Pilipino Star Ngayon tabloid were the first ones to go inside the CRS headquarters inside Camp Aguinaldo to cover the event but, according to a reporter, were forced out from the venue by staff, telling them that the 10 a.m. coverage was no longer open.

“Sa labas na lang po kayo, hindi po ito for coverage” (Please go outside, this is not for coverage).

PTV-4 is under the supervision of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

It was Maj. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista, the outgoing CRS commander, who invited members of the media on Monday for the change of command ceremony.

Evangelista issued the invitation during his assumption as the new commander of the Philippine Army’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM) based in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

In a text message to reporters, Evangelista apologized and explained that he was not aware as to why members of the media were asked to leave and why the coverage inside the CRS was suddenly closed.

“I thought you were all there. That is why there was no media present during the event. For sure, [the order to the media to leave]did not come from me and the incoming [CRS] Commander,” he said.

Another reporter said that Evangelista was delivering his speech when the media was asked to leave.

Evangelista was replaced by Brig. Gen. Bienvenido Datuin Jr., also a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.

The AFP-CRS has been the propaganda or the “psy-ops” arm of the Philippine military and has been engaging with the media for the longest time.

An hour after the turnover, the chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office went inside the Defense Press Corps (DPC) office, the base of reporters covering the Defense beat, apologized and informed the media that the newly-installed CRS chief would instead organize a dinner with Defense reporters.

According to a well-placed source, it was Lt. Gen. Salvador Mison, the AFP vice chief of staff, who gave the order for the media to leave the place.

Mison, who shuns media interviews, served as the presiding officer of Evangelista and Datuin at the CRS headquarters.

As of posting time, Mison is not responding to phone calls from The Manila Times seeking his reaction. DEMPSEY REYES