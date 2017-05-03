IPC launches campaign to promote cloud adoption in PH

LOCAL cloud services pioneer IP Converge Data Services, Inc. (IPC) is launching a campaign dubbed “#DiscoverDigital” to promote cloud adoption in the Philippines with the goal of empowering enterprises and organizations to make the digital pivot toward operational efficiency, profitability and business success.

The #DiscoverDigital seminars will feature experts discussing key topics such as the common tech challenges in the workplace and how to address them. IPC will also conduct private tech update sessions for companies which will cater to C-level business executives, middle managers, and entrepreneurs.

“#DiscoverDigital is our way of empowering businesses to achieve goals in an efficient and effective manner,” said IPC Director for Marketing & Digital Innovation Niño Valmonte.

IPC’s array of solutions and services encompass various enterprise enablement technologies such as Data Center and Cloud infrastructure services, web security solutions, Google Cloud products, and Salesforce CRM — all of which are also featured during the series.

JAMES GALVEZ