IPC to offer Salesforce training classes for users

LEADING cloud and data center services provider IP Converge Data Services, Inc. said on Tuesday it will conduct a series of Salesforce University training classes designed to aid end-users, systems administrators, and developers using the platform.

“For enterprises to experience a truly streamlined sales cycle and really get the most out of Salesforce CRM (Customer Relationship Management), special skill sets are required, and this knowledge base can only be acquired from IPC, being the only authorized training and delivery partner of Salesforce University in the country today,” said Niño Valmonte, director for Marketing and Digital Innovation at IPC.

“Through this accreditation, IPC has gained the knowledge to conduct Salesforce training courses in order to help users maximize the platform for their respective businesses,” Valmonte added.

The classes will feature a Salesforce university certified instructor who will teach students through a series of exercises designed to reinforce the concepts presented in class.

For this year, IPC will offer four courses: Administration Essentials for New Administrators (ADM201),

Administration Essentials for New Administrators (Professional Edition) (ADM202), Administration Essentials for Experienced Administrators (ADM211), and Declarative Development for Platform App Builders (DEV402).

These classes are popular in Salesforce University and are related to the cloud platforms or services that most companies are subscribed to, Valmonte explained.

“As of now, these are the classes that have the highest demand and are vital for any business using the cloud,” he said.

After finishing their desired course, students are expected to learn various skills such as building and customizing multi-user cloud applications with just a few clicks, implementing complex business processes using workflow rules, and the customization of the Salesforce app to create quick actions to increase efficiency.

All of these are critical skills needed to boost overall productivity using Salesforce, a cloud-based CRM software with a a proven track record of helping large companies or small startups and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) increase business productivity.

Classes will start in March and will be held at the IPC Cloudlab in Makati.