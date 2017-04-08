IPC, Singapore’s 1-Net team up for interconnected data center services

LOCAL cloud services and data center pioneer IP Converge Data Services, Inc. (IPC) on Friday announced that it has established a strategic partnership with 1-Net in Singapore to provide its customers with an interconnected data center network built for an increasingly digitized economy.

IPC and 1-Net are both data center providers that operate carrier-neutral and telco-grade internet data centers in the Philippines and Singapore, respectively.

In a statement, IPC Chief Executive Officer Reynaldo Huergas said that the collaboration enables both organizations to extend their data center capacity for faster access and strengthen the data center services of both providers to ensure that customers’ data is securely stored.

“This will also enable enterprises to run mission-critical systems in our facilities while they grow their businesses in the two countries. The partnership will enable both IPC and 1-Net to deploy customers in both Philippines and Singapore with a single contract, allowing quicker deployment without the need to renegotiate service level agreements and contracts,” he said.

“Gaining access to data center facilities in Singapore enables our enterprise customers to extend their network into the more mature market in Singapore, and likewise offers the same benefit to regional players present in Singapore who are looking to expand into our bustling Philippine economy for business expansion,” Huergas added.

Recent reports from Structure Research, an independent research and consulting firm, have projected continued growth in data center demand in Asia. Singapore, in particular, is considered a default location for international expansion to the Asia Pacific region.

“We see great potential for Singapore companies to expand into the Philippines given the strong growth of cloud computing adoption and increasing digitalization across the country. This partnership allows us to bring potential customers in the region to each other’s data centers with a standardized service level agreement,” Wong Ka Vin, managing director of 1-Net, said.

“Ultimately, we aim to create a data center ecosystem to enable our customers to expand their data center deployment in our regional partners’ facilities more efficiently. We hope this will also help both IPC and 1-Net to gain bigger market shares in this region together,” said Wong.