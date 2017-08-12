IPhone 7 plus intercepted at NAIA

Several units of iPhone7 Plus brought into the country by a Chinese passenger from Xiamen, China, were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminal 1 the Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Friday. Importation of cellphones, costing to P1.35 million, is considered legal if the importer declared it as taxable items, according to BOC District III Collector Ed Macabeo. However, Su Miaoquiao failed to declare the gadgets even as his baggage showed images of them after it passed through the Customs x-ray machine. When Customs authorities examined his luggage, they found 30 units of iPhone7 Plus concealed in plastic bags. “The importation of smartphones is considered legal if the importer declared it them as taxable items and can present the proper National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) import permit to Customs authorities,” said Maj. Jaybee Raul Cometa of the X-ray Inspection Project.