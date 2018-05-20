iPhone X still best overall smartphone

So many phones, so little time.

A colleague recently asked me this question, “If money is not a problem, which phone should I really buy?” He arrived at four main choices: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

All the marketing push out there for the best smartphone has done nothing for him but confuse him more. “At first

I wanted to give time to it because so many new phones are coming out, but as soon as I tried researching, the more it became difficult. I reached a very confusing point that I just had to streamline my options.”

We talked for about 30 minutes and ended up going for the iPhone X. It’s still the best smartphone out there simply because its operating system is made solely for Apple phones. It still responds better than the Note 8 and S9s. It’s like an extension of your hand once you get used to the iOS. I told my colleague that if you’re not really after the best camera under low light condition, then the X still marks the spot.

The battle for the best camera phone blurred options for consumers. It’s as if a new superior camera phone is coming out on a weekly basis causing confusion instead of providing more options for consumers. Social media marketing has clouded the smartphone market because you never know if a certain influencer is really raving about a particular phone or was simply paid to make personal posts about it.

Apple and Samsung still rule the smartphone throne. But aggressive marketing by certain brands that seem to be launching too many phones at the same time is becoming a bit too much for consumers.

It’s not going to get easier. According to Tomsguide.com, the following phones are due for 2018 launch: the LG G7 ThinQ, HTC U12, Moto G6, iPhone SE 2, Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3, and iPhone X2.

The same online article also happened to name the iPhone X as an undisputed overall champion phone. “The iPhone X isn’t just the best iPhone. It’s the best phone, period. That’s because it packs the most impressive OLED screen we’ve ever tested and fastest processor into a gorgeous edge-to-edge design that’s easy-to-use with one hand. The iPhone X also offers the top dual cameras you can get in a phone, plus a new TrueDepth front camera that enables everything from Face ID for unlocking the device to Portrait Mode selfies,” raved Tomsguide.com.

“Another key selling point is the A11 Bionic chip inside, which delivers the fastest performance we’ve seen from a phone. This same CPU is also in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but the augmented reality apps, games and other experiences the processor enables just feel more immersive on the iPhone X’s Super Retina Display. At $999, the iPhone X is quite pricey, but it’s well worth the splurge,” the snapshot and on-point review added.

This article is updated in real time. They add new smartphones and oust other devices as they get released.

Apart from Best Overall Phone title, here are the other categories: Best Android (Galaxy S9 Plus), Best Value (Honor 7X), Best Camera Phone (Pixel 2 XL), Best Big Screen Phone (Galaxy Note 8), Best Phone Under $300 (Moto G5 Plus), Best Small Phone (iPhone 8), Best Battery Life (Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom), Best Phone For Kids (iPhone SE), and Best For Shooting Video (LG V30).

When going for the perfect smartphone, it’s really easier when you zero in on how you plan to use it. After all, it’s our most personal tech possession.

(The author is a former broadsheet entertainment and lifestyle reporter and section editor for an entertainment magazine before crossing over to corporate and marketing PR.)