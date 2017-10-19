Iran to get 4 new solar plants

Austria has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran to build four solar power plants in the country.

The MOU, worth 100 million euros, was signed between Austrian Solar & Benefit and Fars Province Investment Service Center, Babak Daei, director general of the Economic Affairs and Finance Bureau of Fars province said.

Two 10 MW as well as two 25 MW power plants will be constructed in Izadkhvast city, located in southern province of Fars, the public relation office of the provincial bureau announced.

Within the next six months, the provincial authorities will allocate proper location for the project, he said, adding that the project will be completed in seven months. Last year, Iran and South Korea signed an agreement, worth $820 million, on establishing a solar power plant in Shiraz, provincial capital of Fars, and also a wind unit in Zabol, southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Iran’s total installed capacity of renewable energy production in both public and private sectors is 322 MW.

Earlier in February 2017, the then Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian said that in the near future foreign companies will invest $3 billion in Iran for building solar power plants.

Soon 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy power plants will be established across the country, he added.