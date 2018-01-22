Iran’s economic transition and pivot to the East

Iran’s recent volatility reflects not just the pains of economic transition but external efforts to undermine the nuclear accord – as Iran is increasingly looking toward the East.

AS large emerging economies, the Philippines and Iran share joint interests and values. After the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, the US war against terror was overshadowed by the idea of a “clash of civilizations.” In contrast, Iran’s then-president Mohammad Khatami introduced the notion of “dialogue among civilizations,” which led to the first Iran-Philippines bilateral conference.

The potential to deepen bilateral relations remains significant, as Mariano A. Dumia shows in Understanding Iran: A History of Philippines-Iran Relations (2016). Last fall President Hassan Rouhani welcomed expansion of ties with the Philippines, and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Manila.

Despite several rounds of US-led sanctions in the past and the Trump White House’s recent efforts to undermine the nuclear accord, Iran has admirably held to the notion of dialogue, even in challenging circumstances.

Demonstrations or sedition

At the end of December, a series of protests against economic policies erupted in Iran, a full year after the Trump administration had threatened Tehran with tougher policies, even regime change.

As demonstrations spread, their scope expanded to include political opposition. But when President Trump tweeted his support for the protesters and criticism of the government, pro-government marchers filled the streets.

Yet, on January 3, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, announced the defeat of the “sedition” in the country.

In 2009 the protests were led by the urban middle class. In contrast, the recent demonstrations have been fueled by discontent in rural areas and small cities, the core constituencies of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who seeks a political comeback and was arrested for inciting unrest against the government.

Next, the Trump administration placed sanctions on five subsidiaries of the Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group—a defense group that is a key producer of Iran’s ballistic missiles and already under US sanctions.

What is going on in Iran?

US struggle for new sanctions and regime change

In 2015, the nuclear accord (JCPOA) offered Iran relief from US, UN and multilateral sanctions on energy, financial, shipping, automotive and other sectors. The primary sanctions were lifted after the International Atomic Energy Agency’s certification that Iran had complied with the agreement. However, secondary sanctions on firms remained in place, along with sanctions applying to US companies, including banks.

Then Washington opted for a U-turn. Following the House of Representatives, the Senate unanimously extended the Iran Sanctions Act for a decade in late 2016. Despite the Obama sanctions relief, most Democrats reversed their positions.

When President Trump arrived in the White House, he began developing a far more muscular policy against Iran to benefit from Saudi economic and geopolitical support. Last May, he signed a $350 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia, which has been followed by a push to counter Iran’s regional and strategic weapons programs.

In October, two months before the Iranian protests, the Trump administration designated for sanctions additional missile and IRGC-related entities, while threatening to cease implementing the JCPOA.

Along with economic pressures, Trump has relied on covert operations. After he made anti-Iran conservative Mike Pompeo the head of the CIA, the abrasive uber-hawk Michael D’Andrea became the head of the CIA’s Iran operations.

After the 9/11 attacks, D’Andrea was involved in the capture of Osama bin Laden, the interrogation program that was condemned as inhumane and ineffective in the 2014 Senate report, political assassinations and ramped up drone programs which have unleashed waves of anti-American sentiment in Pakistan and Yemen.

Iran’s recent events bear D’Andrea’s covert signature.

Iran’s quest for stabilization via East

Between 2010 and 2013, the sanctions hurt Iran’s economy contributing to the fall of crude oil exports from 2.5 million barrels per day to 1.1 million by mid-2013. That was compounded by the plunge in oil prices since early 2014.

Sanctions relief has enabled Iran’s oil exports to return to nearly pre-sanctions levels, boosting economic growth to 7 percent in 2016. Growth has begun to broaden to the non-oil sector. Real GDP growth is projected to reach 4.2 percent in 2017/2018 and is expected to be sustained over the medium-term if financial sector reform takes hold.

Iran has regained access to some $115 billion in hard currency held abroad. Foreign energy firms have begun making new investments in Iran’s energy sector and major aircraft manufacturers have sold Iran’s commercial airlines new passenger aircraft. The relief contributed to the political victory of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in the May 2017 presidential election.

At the same time, Iran is reconfiguring its place in the international arena. It is likely to join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), which will increase the union’s population to 260 million and make its economy as large as that of India.

Iran will also have a critical role in the One Road One Belt initiative (OBOR). Through the 2010-2016 sanctions, major Asian countries remained engaged in Iran’s economy. In the future, the same countries will support Iran to diversify its economy away from oil and gas and to become a major regional trading hub.

Recently, China and South Korea’s oil imports have reached or surpassed pre-sanction levels, while purchases by Japan and other Asian countries have been slower to rebound. At the same time, China’s share of Iran’s global trade has climbed from 20 percent in 2010 to 31 percent in 2016. Moreover, foreign direct investment in Iran has soared, growing five-fold to $12.2 billion in 2016.

In recent months, Washington’s effort to penalize Iran for its rightful compliance has contributed to crumbling US credibility across the Middle East.

The Trump administration can slow Iran’s participation in OBOR initiatives and its reintegration in the world economy but it cannot stop Iran from taking its rightful place in the family of nations.

Dr. Dan Steinbock is an internationally recognized strategist of the multipolar world and the founder of Difference Group. He has served as research director at the India, China and America Institute (USA) and visiting fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China) and the EU Center (Singapore). For more, see https://www.differencegroup.net/