Iran’s Esteghlal fined over laser beams

KUALA LUMPUR: Iran’s Esteghlal FC have been fined $51,000 after fans flashed laser beams at opposing players and referees during AFC Champions League games, Asia’s football body said on Wednesday.

Esteghlal supporters flashed lasers during their Champions qualifier against Al Sadd in February, and again in their group stage game against Uzbekistan’s PFC Lokomotiv, the Asian Football Confederation said.

Fans also hurled “missiles which caused explosions” during the qualifier, the AFC said, adding that Esteghlal will be forced to play a home match in an empty stadium if there is any more crowd misconduct over the next two years.

The AFC also said four players and three officials from Lebanon’s beach soccer team have been banned from football-related activity from between one month and three years for “bringing the game into disrepute”.

It did not give details of the incident, but said it happened shortly after Lebanon’s semi-final defeat to the United Arab Emirates at this month’s AFC Beach Soccer Championship in Malaysia.

AFP