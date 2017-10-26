Thursday, October 26, 2017
    Iraq forces launch 'last big fight' against IS

    BAGHDAD: Iraqi troops attacked the Islamic State group’s last bastion in the country on Thursday as the retreating jihadists battled to save their self-styled “caliphate” from total collapse.

    The launch of the keenly awaited offensive that the US-led coalition fighting IS has dubbed “the last big fight” of the campaign came even as Iraqi troops launched a new operation against the Kurds.

    There had been fears that the bitter dispute that has raged between the Baghdad government and Iraqi Kurdish leaders since they held a referendum for independence last month would hamper the battle against the jihadists.

    But federal troops and allied paramilitaries pressed ahead with a threatened drive up the Euphrates valley towards the Syrian border in a bid to retake two Sunni Arab towns that have been bastions of insurgency since soon after the US-led invasion of 2003.

    Iraqi forces have retaken more than 90 percent of the territory IS seized in the country in 2014, with the jihadists now confined to a small stretch of the valley adjoining some of the last areas they still hold in Syria.

