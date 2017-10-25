Wednesday, October 25, 2017
    Iraq Kurds offer to freeze independence vote

    ARBIL, Iraq: Iraqi Kurdish leaders offered on Wednesday to freeze thutcome of last month’s vote for independence, taking a step back in a major crisis that prompted Baghdad to seize swathes of disputed territory. The offer came as world powers scrambled to avert any further escalation of the conflict between the key allies in the fight against the Islamic State group that has seen more than 30 combatants killed. Washington, Moscow and the United Nations have all pressed Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani to open talks with Baghdad on a way out of the crisis sparked by the fateful September 25 vote that he called.

    AFP

