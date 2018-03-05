Iraq orders seizure of assets of Saddam-era officials

BAGHDAD: Iraq has ordered the seizure of assets that belonged to executed dictator Saddam Hussein and more than 4,200 officials from his former regime, an official statement said on Monday. The list of ex-regime bosses was drawn up by the Iraqi agency charged with tracking down former officials from Saddam’s Baath Party, and includes their relatives. Saddam’s name appeared at the top of the list and it also said it included “his children, grandchildren, relatives.” The list of names includes Saddam-era government ministers, security bosses and officials from the Baath Party, including some who are in prison, who have been executed or have died. This new order now seeks to put an official stamp on the confiscation of the assets. After the fall of the Saddam regime following the 2003 US invasion, property belonging to the former ruler and his cronies was snaffled up by Iraq’s new leaders, armed forces and multiple militias.

