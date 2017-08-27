Iraq recaptures Tal Afar centre, citadel from IS

TAL AFAR, Iraq: Iraqi forces were Sunday on the verge of fully recapturing the city of Tal Afar after driving Islamic State group jihadists from the centre of one of their last urban strongholds in the country. Counter terrorism units have taken control of the centre of the city, which includes its historic Ottoman citadel. “They raised the Iraqi flag on the citadel,” General Abdulamir Yarallah, commander of military operations in the battle for Tal Afar, said in a statement.