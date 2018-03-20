IronGirl, IronKids spice up Alveo Ironman 70.3

Girls 12-years-old-and-above and kids aged 6-to-14 share center stage with the best in triathlon as they spice up the first Alveo Ironman 70.3 firing off Sunday at the scenic Azuela Cove in Davao City.

The 600 slots in the IronGirls have been sold out in just seven hours when it was launched last Feb. 14, underscoring the growing popularity of the 5k event that generated so much interest from the host city and other nearby towns and cities.

All finishers in the Herbalife-sponsored event set Friday (March 23) will receive specially-crafted IronGirl Finisher’s medal and shirt.

While the IronGirls is a virtual fun run, fierce competition is seen in Saturday’s (March 24) Alaska IronKids swim-bike-run, the local junior version of the Ironman staged to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serves as venue for family bonding. It is also held to help kids develop the values of discipline, hard work, integrity and determination through a series of races.

The twin events serve as fitting appetizers to the inaugural Alveo Ironman 70.3, which drew five world champions in the elite division, including Ben Allen, a former Xterra world titlist, Australian Tim Reed, the world champion in 2016, Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez and Bradley Weiss of South Africa, the Xterra world champions in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and three-time Ironman winner Craig Alexander.

Backed by title sponsor Alveo, an AyalaLand company, the Alveo Ironman 70.3 has attracted close to 1,800 participants from 39 countries, all primed up for the 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and presented by Petron, Dept. of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board and hosted by Davao and Azuela Cove.

Also in the fold are Canadian Brent McMahon, a three-time North American Ironman 70.3 champion, while last year’s Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic titlist Radka Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic banners the women’s field that includes equally talented Dimity Lee Duke of Australia and Anna Eberhardt of Hungary.

