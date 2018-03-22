IronGirls kicks off Alveo Ironman 70.3 weekend

The IronGirls ushers in the Alveo Ironman 70.3 weekend today (Friday) with 600 participants all set for the 5k run at the scenic Azuela Cove in Davao City.

The fun run for girls’ 12-years-old-and-above at 5 p.m. caps series of activities lined up in the first of the three-day event culminating in the Ironman 70.3 presented by Petron and held in Mindanao for the first time in a decade of triathlon staging by Sunrise Events, Inc. Sunday.

The Alaska Run Out fires off the day-long action at 6 a.m. to be followed by the Bike Course Ride Out at 9 a.m. with the Ironman 70.3 Davao Expo Open, Sponsors Expo and Food Park slated from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The IronKids swim-bike-run, on the other hand, is set at 5 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday) with the local junior version of the Ironman staged to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serves as venue for family bonding. It will feature around 200 participants.

Focus will then shift to Sunday’s big event, the Alveo Ironman 70.3 featuring five world champions gearing up for a blistering finish on a relatively flat and straight run and bike courses, hinting at a spirited battle of strength and stamina in the 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event.

Close to 1,800 participants from 39 countries are vying in the inaugural Mindanao staging of the highly successful endurance series hosted by Davao and Azuela Cove.

Former Xterra world champion Ben Allen, also a regular campaigner in local triathlon, joins fellow Australian Tim Reed, the world titlist in 2016, Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez and Bradley Weiss of South Africa, the Xterra world champions in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and three-time Ironman winner Craig Alexander in the elite division of the event backed by title sponsor Alveo, an AyalaLand company.

Other fancied names vying are Canadian Brent McMahon, a three-time North American Ironman 70.3 champion, while last year’s Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 Subic titlist Radka Kahlefeldt of the Czech Republic headlines the women’s elite field that includes equally talented Dimity Lee Duke of Australia and Anna Eberhardt of Hungary.

Other backers of the event are 2Go Express, Powerade, Wilkins Pure Purified Water, Sportswear, TYR, GU, Aboitiz Power, Davao Light, David’s Salon, Intercare, Davao Metro Shuttle, Prudential Guarantee, HyperHD on Cignal, AsiaTri.com, FinisherPix, TriLife and The Philippine STAR, Alaska, AlcoPlus, ApoAgua, Cetaphil, Daylong, Devant, Fern-C, Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Sanicare, Storck, Timex, Seda, Park Inn, Waterfront, Marco Polo and Active Network.

The Alveo Ironman 70.3 will also put into focus renowned artist Kublai Millan, who with the help of a community of T’boli brass casters, designed the medals to be given to all participants.