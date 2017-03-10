IronKids, Superbods usher in Ironman weekend

The Alaska IronKids Triathlon provides the fitting run-up to the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 as kids aged 6-to-14 slug it out in their own version of the event – the Alaska IronKids Triathlon – today in Subic Bay.

To be disputed are the 6-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14 age-group titles with the event featuring regular campaigners and a slew of newcomers raring to showcase their wares in the swim-bike-run event.

The Alaska Ironkids-Subic serves as the kickoff of a three-stage circuit, that includes two aquathlon on April 9 at the Manila Polo Club and June 3, also in Subic, and which culminates in the Alaska IronKids Triathlon in Mactan, Cebu in August.

All category winners will be given free entry to the Cebu IronKids with free flights and accommodations, all courtesy of Alaska.

Produced and organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and sponsored by Alaska Milk Corp., the Alaska IronKids is the junior version of the Ironman. It is also held to promote a well-balanced lifestyle for kids and at the same time serving as a perfect venue for family bonding.

Also on tap today is the Century Tuna Superbods: The Underpants Run, which is again expected to provide the sizzler of an appetizer to the much-awaited Ironman 70.3 tomorrow (Sunday).

The side-event will feature the country’s Superbods finalists – who will all be running alongside the fancied names of the sport. It will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Subic Yacht Club and pass through a scenic route along the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

Inspired by the tradition at Kona, home of the renowned Ironman World Championship, Century Tuna is staging the Superbods Underpants Run for the third straight year. It is also open to all participants of this year’s Ironman 70.3 as part of Century Tuna’s commitment to promote a fun local tradition that also gives back to the community.

Meanwhile, the Century Tuna Iron 70.3 Subic Bay, presented by Century Bangus, Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board and organized and produced by Sunrise Events, Inc., will feature a stellar field, led by defending champions Craig Alexander of Australia and Swiss Caroline Steffen.

The premier triathlon event is also sponsored by 2Go Express (official courier and logistics partner), Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (venue partner), Acea Subic Bay (host hotel), Manila North Tollways Corp. (bike course partner), Gatorade (official sports drink), Saucony (official footwear and apparel partner) and TYR (official swim cap partner).

