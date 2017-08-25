Irrigation in Ilocos gets boost

URDANETA CITY: In 2018, big-ticket irrigation projects will commence construction in the Ilocos region that will pave the way for more service area beneficiaries.

National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Ilocos Region office Director John Celeste said that while 2017 projects are still ongoing, budget deliberation for 2018 projects was finished at the Committee on Appropriations level and will continue at the Plenary.

“We have several special projects in 2018 for the improvement of our irrigation projects that will also benefit farmers outside of the Ilocos region, he said.

In Pangasinan, the third and last phase of the Agno River Integrated Irrigation Project called the Lower Agno River Irrigation System Improvement Project (LARISIP) will start construction next year.

Celeste said LARISIP has a service area of 12,600 hectares covering six municipalities – three in Pangasinan, two in Tarlac, and one in Nueva Ecija.

A pipeline project in Ilocos Norte with an estimated cost of P26.7 billion will also start next year. Its source of water is the Palsiguan River in Abra.

Irrigation projects will also benefit Gregorio Del Pilar town of Ilocos Sur. At present, these projects still need to pass through several consultations with affected residents and municipalities but they are feasible technically and financially, said Celeste.

For smaller dam projects with a height of 20 to 40 meters, two new Small River Impounding Projects (SRIP) will benefit second districts of Pangasinan in Bugallon town for the Dumoloc SRIP and Barangay Bayaoas in Aguilar town for the Aguilar SRIP.

Celeste said repair and rehabilitation of canals destroyed by typhoons and flood is also keeping NIA workers busy to ensure that irrigation facilities in the region serve their purpose.