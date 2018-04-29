Is a denuclearized NKorea possible?

YES, if the report of Chinese scientists in the University of Science and Technology of China, peer-reviewed and published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, is true. But it will still be a long process and world superpowers are vital factors.

Recalling the events in the northeast Asia-Pacific region these past six months, brings back: 1) the initiative of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for a joint North-South Korean team to participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea; 2) overtures to Seoul’s President Moon Jae-in to resume reunification negotiations; 3) Kim’s moves to meet with US President Donald Trump following the UN’s unprecedented economic sanctions against Pyongyang for their consistent nuclear arms buildup; 4) US Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo secretly talked with Kim in Pyongyang; and 5) Kim’s secret trip to Beijing to confer with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Washington merely announced that Pompeo’s trip was successful and Kim seemed “to be serious” about his initiatives to denuclearize although no timelines have been mentioned, nor specific moves to completely stop its nuclear armament program.

Our curiosity was stirred. Why has North Korea, which has been defiant of all the economic sanctions by the UN before 2017 and has continually strengthened its nuclear armaments and delivery with at least six test underground blasts and four nuclear warhead launches, suddenly appeared to be moving for peace negotiations instead?

Questions kept popping up: Will North Korea really give up its nuclear arms fortifications? Is this all for show and another diplomatic deception by the North? Can the Pyongyang dictatorship be forced to be denied its national goal to be recognized as another nuclear power? Why?

And Kim and Moon met with their top aides last Friday with emotion-filled ceremonies galore in the Peace House in Panmunjom in full view of the world’s news media.

Moon is scheduled to visit Pyongyang in either September, October or November for their next summit meeting. Kim and Trump are scheduled to meet either next month or June. Nothing, not even the venue of the Trump-Kim summit, is specified yet.

As expected, there was nothing specific in their first meeting. There was special mention of denuclearization. Neither were there timelines set for specific goals. The pictures of Kim stepping on South Korean soil for the first time pushed the hopes for family reunions to an all-time high among North Korean defectors and survivors of the Korean War.

The Korean War ended in a truce. That’s merely stopping the shooting and fighting. Strictly speaking, the North and South has been at war since 1954. Any treaty ending the ceasefire has to be signed by the two Koreas and the United Nations which sent the US and its allies, including the Philippines, to ward off the troops of Russian-trained Kim Il-sung from almost overrunning Seoul had the UN not intervened.

And Russia and China had been using North Korea in the Cold War against the popular democracies led by the US, Europe and the rest of the non-communist and non-aligned (or neutral) sovereign states.

The paper authored by the Chinese scientists—reportedly Tian Dongdong, Yao Jiawen and Wen Lianxing—mentioned that after the September 3, 2017 sixth underground test blast, there was a collapse of the North Korean nuclear test site under Mt. Mantapsan, some 100 kilometers from the Chinese border.

It reportedly said that 8.5 minutes after the test blast, there was an “onsite collapse toward the nuclear test outlet,” followed by “earthquake swarm” on the same place. The internet had put out photos of the collapsed area but these have yet to be verified.

The Chinese study, reportedly put together after the September 3 blast, said the bomb was 100 kilotons of TNT, or 10 times stronger than any of the previous five test explosions. The atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki that ended World War 2, as it killed more than 200,000 Japanese civilians immediately (and even more later with the aftereffects), were only 15 kilotons each.

The South Korean news media reported that Seoul National University scientist Kune Yull Suh had advanced the probability that the last underground nuclear test “could trigger” explosions of the active Mt. Paektu volcano about 100 kilometers from the collapsed mountain.

China is reportedly closely monitoring the possible radiation leaks on the collapsed site.

Last Saturday (April 28) Pyongyang announced it was “closing the nuclear test site” and “had suspended” its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

In the absence of any concrete agenda, speculations about options in the immediate future will be cheap.

But one thing is sure, according to diplomats who have served in the North and South Korean capitals. The political and economic integration will not be easy.

To start with, the North is ruled by a government entirely alien to the citizens of the South. They have been separated since the end of the last war in 1945.

The Pyongyang regime has a population of some 25 million while the Seoul government has 50 million. They have one common language but the disparity in their economic status is enormous.

The South Koreans have been living under a popular democracy as known in the West. The North has been founded by a secretive family whose patriarch, Kim Il-sung, was educated in the Stalinist Soviet Union that declared war on the “unfair, unjust and unequitable market economy of the democratic Western colonial powers.”

The North Koreans now have 90-year-old Kim Yong-nam who is considered the head of state. He is the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly. He is actually a figurehead who accepts the accreditation of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang, and attends official ceremonies.

The actual ruler who decides on anything (although he reportedly asks the opinions of his close advisers of military generals), is Kim Jung-un, grandson of Kim Il-sung, whose son, the late Kim Jung-il preceded the current real decisionmaker of their government.

Kim Jung-un’s sister, in her early 30s, is Kim Yo-song, who is in charge of government propaganda and mindset programs—to keep the citizens too busy to think freely on their own. They are denied the internet too and all news are authorized by the propaganda agency only. All information on the private lives of the Kims are considered secret. She is regarded as the successor to her brother.

His half-brother was killed in Malaysia last year reportedly by North Korean spies while another brother, considered to have gender identification problems, is considered to be “unqualified and a liability” to hold any government position.

Another integration concern is the working qualifications and culture of the northerners because they have existed for decades under the complete dictator-family of the Kims. They will certainly have problems adjusting to a life of liberty, freedom and free elections.

So observers of the divided peninsula are guessing that a federal set-up is most likely to be proposed for political reunification. The North may likely by allowed to continue with their dictatorship for sometime while the South will be practicing its popular democracy and free market economy for a while.

Nobody dares guess the length of the transition period before final integration is attained. For the moment, due to other considerations, everyone is prioritizing the issue of outright, complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea.

Next to watch out for are news developments from Washington, Beijing, Pyongyang, Moscow and maybe Helsinki, too. These are the bigger issues which will spell peace and economic prosperity—at least for the Asia-Pacific region.

