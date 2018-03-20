Is Chief Justice Sereno guilty as charged?

SHE is, if you ask 33 members of the House of Representatives justice committee who voted 33 to 1 yesterday to endorse to the House plenary six Articles of Impeachment, based on 24 of 27 allegations in the complaint filed last year by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon, and detailed in the 56-page committee report.

The House must then deliberate whether to impeach Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno by a vote of at least 30 percent of its 296 legislators. As its leaders have said, however, the House will not vote until after the Supreme Court rules on the quo warranto petition filed two weeks ago by Solicitor General Jose Calida, seeking to declare that Sereno’s appointment is null and void, and she is not the Chief Justice.

Unlike the rushed December 2012 impeachment of then-CJ Renato Corona, congressmen will now have time to actually read the charges against his successor. By contrast, the 188 who voted to oust Corona hardly read the impeachment articles. But after the vote, the yea-sayers were quick to line up for allocations from the illegal Disbursement Acceleration Program.

The accusations against the CJ

So, what is the lady charged with? And do these allegations actually hold water?

To quote the Articles of Impeachment, listed by GMA News, CJ Sereno is accused of:

“Article 1: Non-filing and non-disclosure of Sworn Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Net Worth constituting culpable violation of the Constitution and/or betrayal of public trust

“Article 2: Misuse of P18 million in public funds which manifested Sereno’s alleged ‘grandiose sense of self-importance’

“Article 3: Arrogation of the powers reposed upon the Supreme Court as a collegial, deliberative and consultative body by issuing and causing to be issued Resolutions and Orders without the approval of, or contrary to what was agreed upon by the Supreme Court en banc, through acts of misrepresentation and manipulation

“Article 4: Deliberate and maliciously abuse of her position as the Chief Justice and ex-officio chairperson of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC)

“Article 5: Deliberate undermining and violation of the principles of separation of powers among the three branches of government

“Article 6: Willful and deliberate failure to comply with her oath of office by tyrannical abuse of discretionary power.”

At the outset, there’s one big difference between the Corona and Sereno charges. Six of the eight impeachable acts allegedly committed by Corona were actually decisions and actions by the Supreme Court, not the Chief Justice alone.

The articles against him cited SC decisions like striking down the Department of Justice action of barring former President Gloria Arroyo and her husband from traveling, and reversing past high court rulings, as the magistrates are empowered to do.

For Sereno, however, all the Articles of Impeachment pertain to her own actions. Indeed, Article 3 accuses her of wrongfully exercising the Supreme Court’s collegial decision-making powers by issuing resolutions and orders never approved by the SC en banc, or containing inserted or altered provisions which the justices did not vote on.

The equivalent action in the Legislative branch would be for Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to send bills for President Rodrigo Duterte to sign, which were never passed by Congress. Or making insertions and revisions in legislation without getting congressional approval.

That is not just falsification of public documents, but culpable violation of the Constitution in arrogating to oneself the powers granted to Congress and the Supreme Court, not their heads alone.

Where charges are weak and strong

Of the six articles above, adjudicating the second and the sixth requires much subjective judgment on what is extravagant or tyrannical. Hence, that may be harder to prove with little debate. Article 5, on the other hand, draws an extremely fine line on where the powers of one co-equal branch ends, and another’s prerogatives begin. Hence, it is also highly debatable and therefore hard to prove with great certainty.

With the other claimed offenses, however, the specific actions alleged are clearly against the law, if not the Constitution, and all that’s needed is to demonstrate that the acts were in fact done, based on the evidence.

For Article 1: Did CJ Sereno fail to submit SALNs, as required by law?

For Article 3: Did she issue resolutions and orders, and make alterations and insertions in them that the Supreme Court were never approved as a body?

For Article 4: Did she go against JBC procedures and rules in her actions as its head?

On the last charge, the SC itself reversed a JBC action dropping then-Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza from the shortlist of SC nominees, because the justices believed it was improper for CJ Sereno to vote on her own motion excluding Jardeleza, He was added to the JBC list, and President Aquino appointed him to the high court.

On Article 3, sitting and retired justices testified that certain resolutions and orders were in fact issued, and insertions and alterations were made without en banc approval. And none of the SC administrative staff documenting its meetings ever came forward to affirm that the resolutions, orders and provisions cast in doubt were approved en banc.

On Article 1, House justice committee chairman Reynaldo Umali believes it is the strongest charge. For one thing, offices empowered to receive Sereno’s SALNs—the University of the Philippines personnel department, the Office of the Ombudsman, and the Civil Service Commission—had no record of getting her filings in 17 years of the decades when she taught at the UP College of Law. And the 11 statements she did file were missing a 2.24-hectare lot worth P44 million.

More telling, the Senate convicted CJ Corona for failing to declare tens of millions of pesos in family money deposited in his accounts, even if he filed all his SALNs. Of the senators who voted to convict, 10 are in the current Senate: Franklin Drilon, Francis Escudero, Gringo Honasan, PanfiloLacson, Loren Legarda, Francis Pangilinan, Koko Pimentel, Ralph Recto, Vicente Sotto, and Antonio Trillanes.

Good luck, Madame Chief Justice.