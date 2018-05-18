Is contract killing a profession here?

WELL, we seem not to be in a good place. The Sereno case which was not about Sereno, but about eight people in the Supreme Court who ruled against a clear constitutional article, six of them with clear but petty cases to grind against the respondent and who refused to recuse themselves, the lowlifes in Congress following political and personal hostilities on those who have different opinions and act on them, as well as the Solicitor General’s office that seems to have lost its knowledge and reverence for the Constitution. And let us not forget the seemingly permanently angry Chief Executive who set the tone. All flags against one. This is a tale that will live in infamy, more so before the cold eye of history which will eventually take over and have the last word.

Meanwhile, what do we have daily, but the usual but unacceptable buy/bust homicides of the underclass and the new occupation of contract killing that seems to be thriving without any restraints, sanctions or notice from law enforcement agents. Or, are law enforcement agents helpless against these nationwide rub-outs by motorcycle-riding tandems?

No one is spared in the daily rub-outs, be they government officials like prosecutors, tax collectors, or businessmen and businesswomen, medical personnel, educators, journalists, politicians, of course, and targets of private revenge or characters in bad love triangles.

After each incident, there is an announcement of an investigation after which very little is heard of it again. Or, sudden suspects are named, persons without evidence to prove them to be the criminals or, coerced confessions that are soon enough repudiated. Classic bad police work.

It seems clear that contract killing is a new occupation in these parts and the police seem to have no idea that it exists. Or, they do not act like they know what to do. In other words, clueless police elements and contract killers on a rampage.

Surely, a task force of qualified and courageous law enforcement agents with smarts about real grinding police work should zero in on these daily homicides and at least publicly document them according to province, victims and dates so as to get a clear idea of their modus operandi and give the public the information. Intelligence work is absolutely necessary and it should be competent. Following that, for heaven’s sake, solve the cases, pursue the killers, bring them to justice and control the environment so as to make it unsafe for killers. As it is, no one in law enforcement seems to seriously care about these repeated killings where the use of motorcycles is one of the accessories to the crime.

At this point of numerous incidents of this kind, we should be in an emergency situation with more watchful elements of the law at the ready, more thorough investigations of each killing and a successful collaring of culprits. But the government does not seem alarmed by the cycles of homicides by apparently hired killers using motorcycles. It is not quite a piece of cake to ride, aim, fire and escape which these professional killers are repeatedly doing and getting away with. It is time to address the problem by admitting that there is a problem.

Otherwise, we are into lawlessness and, as in the Sereno case, into perversions of the law.

This is not the change that was promised to bring us to better peace and order conditions following the rule of law in this country. And that is why we are in a bad place.