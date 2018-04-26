Is Dominguez plotting a market takeover?

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd may not actually be engineering a scheme for the government to take a controlling stake in the country’s two capital markets, but he is certainly doing a fine job of appearing as though that’s exactly what’s he up to.

At issue is the five-year frustrated effort of the Philippine Stock Exchange Corp. (PSE) to increase its stake to about 72 percent in its securities market counterpart, the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS), thereby combining two of the smallest financial markets in the region into a single, respectably sized market.

Except for Vietnam, which does not have a regular bond market, and Brunei, which has no real financial markets at all, the Philippines is the only country in Asean without an integrated market. A combined market is generally considered more efficient to operate – for one thing, it eliminates the need for two separate clearing systems – and can offer much greater flexibility to investors. As both markets are generally considered underutilized, a merger would presumably increase the level of financial market activity.

The deal has been stalled since its conception sometime back in 2013 largely due to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulation that forbids any individual from owning more than 5 percent or any group from owning more than 20 percent of a financial exchange. In order to complete the merger, PSE has to be granted “exemptive relief” on this rule, which the SEC for the longest time refused to provide.

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), however, has offered a favorable opinion on the merger last year, and so the SEC struck a sort of compromise with the PSE: If the stock exchange would fix its own ownership structure, which is technically in contravention of the regulation – at the time, about 28 percent of PSE’s shares were held by a brokers’ group – SEC would allow the merger to go forward. The PSE took steps to begin reducing the 28 percent ownership block, which essentially involve canceling the franchises of dormant brokers and listing the shares on the exchange.

The Duterte administration favors the capital markets merger in line with its nebulous philosophy of economic inclusiveness, but the slow pace of PSE’s activity has annoyed Dominguez. “The development of the capital market is being slowed down by the PSE’s inability to be compliant with the law,” Dominguez was quoted by the media back in January. “The Duterte administration will no longer tolerate private institutions thwarting the goal of achieving a robust and inclusive financial system.”

That wasn’t just a comment, it was apparently an order. Dominguez by virtue of his position is chairman of the government-owned Landbank, which has promptly waded into the fray by making a counter to PSE’s offer to PDS shareholders; the PSE is offering P320 per share on a stock-and-cash basis, while Landbank has one-upped it with an offer of P360 cash per share. The deal would cost Landbank, which already owns 1.56 percent of PDS through the Philippine Bankers’ Association, an estimated P1.5 billion.

The PSE has said it is still determined to follow through with the merger, but the mixed signals it has been sending suggest it is becoming discouraged. A March 31 deadline to complete “a number” of purchase agreements PSE had with PDS shareholders was allowed to pass with little fanfare and even less being accomplished – reportedly, there was only one taker on the PDS side – and the stock exchange operator has said it would not enter into a bidding war with Landbank. The PDS shareholders, sensing their holdings are probably now worth a lot more than either party is offering, appear to be holding out for better terms; Landbank’s P360 per share offer was rejected by all but one shareholder as well. Landbank has reissued its invitation to sell and said it would not be raising its offer price, either, evidently waiting to see if it could get PSE to blink first.

A Landbank buyout of PDS would obviously not result in a market merger, but Dominguez’s comments back in January revealed more than they seemed to at first. The administration clearly backs the merger, and clearly sees PSE as the stumbling block to making it happen. One solution to that is to work the problem from the opposite direction: The government takes control of the securities market through Landbank, and then can use its considerable resources and regulatory influence to pressure the PSE into selling out. Rather than a merged market with PSE as the majority stakeholder and manager, a merged market with the government as the majority stakeholder is created with management influence flowing from PDS.

Given the performance of both markets under the current circumstances, it is difficult to argue that the status quo is preferable having the stock and bond exchanges under one roof. The debate, then, is whether the capital market would perform best under government or private sector control. That debate certainly will elicit some strong opinions one way or another.

