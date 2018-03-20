Is Duterte the ICT president?

ICT, or information communication technology, is the backbone of the new world we live in. Duterte is both disruption and innovation in governance. With political will, he has shown that what used to be hard to do, can be done. How can a mayor from Davao City, Mindanao, and who is a confessed luddite—or is he a technophobe?—understand spectrum management? But he knew it was patrimony and has gone on the offensive.

How can Duterte even push for a third telco by May? When the Last Mile (mostly in rural Philippines and Mindanao) has been unserved by the duopoly for decades. Does he know that a connected Philippines would bring us to the era where the country can actually become the network hub of the West to our part of the world? Geography-wise, we have a potential gateway in Samar, facing the Pacific Ocean on the country’s eastern seaboard. We can likewise have gateways on the west (Pangasinan or Zambales), north (Cagayan) and south (Zamboanga Peninsula or Koronadal) seaboards, thereby making the country a true network hub for ICT to grow and get our creative programmers and engineers re-position the country in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The First Industrial Revolution used water and steam power to mechanize production. The Second used electric power to create mass production. The Third used electronics and information technology to automate production. Now a Fourth Industrial Revolution is building on the Third, the digital revolution that has been occurring since the middle of the last century. It is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is “blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres.” A total disruption of things.

“When compared with previous industrial revolutions, the Fourth is evolving at an exponential rather than a linear pace. Moreover, it is disrupting almost every industry in every country. And the breadth and depth of these changes herald the transformation of entire systems of production, management and governance.”

In 2012, an all-Filipino internet and ICT rights advocacy organization was formed to push for reforms in the ICT sector. Democracy.Net.PH advocated for a Magna Carta for Philippine internet freedom during the Aquino administration. Nothing came of it. The DICT Law (RA10844) was only belatedly signed in May 23, 2016,as the 30-day lapse was about to kick in. Pierre Tito Gala, the engineer who heads Democracy.Net.PH, and his colleagues never gave up. Six years after and under the 17th Congress, reforms are moving fast in the legislative mill: portability, open access, spectrum management, amendments of the Public Service Act (C.A. No. 146 s 1935), amendments to Republic Act 7925, or the Public Telecommunications Policy Act of 1995. These are all happening under the era of Digong.

The most watched development is that of the third telco, the biggest deal under Duterte. When 40 million Filipinos are still in 2G format (talk and text), the DICT under OIC Eliseo Rio and his team say the third telco can leapfrog if given a 5G license. Rio said a third telco would need investments of P150 to P300 billion for the first five years. In other countries, when frequencies are auctioned, big money is involved. In the US alone, 33Mhz is worth $3 to 4 billion. The stories being paraded by the duopoly is that they cannot roll out cell sites because of local issues. While Vietnam has 70,000 cell sites, the Philippines has 20,000(you need 67,000 to increase quality of service here). This is because Globe and Smart have not seen fit to collaborate. The duopoly has earned and continues to earn from us. There are two billion texts per day in the Philippines. At P1 per text, that’s P2 billion per day, or P60 billion per month, or P720 billion per year. And both have renewed their franchises for another 25 years. This amount does not take into account the missing loads, the drop calls and all marketing deals duping Filipinos.

How powerful is the duopoly. It threw legal blocks every step of the way when industrial giant, San Miguel teamed with Telstra to offer a third telco. It should be noted that when 3G was rolled out, there were nine contenders, four qualified and six brought government to court. The cases are still pending. And then you have years of regulatory capture of the National Telecommunications Commission, with one incumbent commissioner concurrently acting as NTC regional director and another serving NTC under three presidents. Who delayed the roll-out of VAS? Who allowed throttling of bandwidth? Who conspired on drop calls and missing loads? Who does not want to interconnect? All to the detriment of Filipinos.

So, we have the Duterte government forcing the issue for better telco service. Two issues that are vital in the run-up to May, the deadline Duterte gave to Rio to award the third telco contract: Rio remains an OIC and the interference of the Department of Finance insisting on the highest committed investment (HCI) versus highest committed level of service (HCLOS). An OIC has very limited powers, more so to sign on the biggest deal under this administration. Insisting on HCI would mean a roll-out in NCR and urban cities, skipping again the Last Mile. Doing HCI would focus on the money aspect of the transaction rather than having a committed player for speed and services. Doing HCI is going against the Duterte framework of servicing rural Philippines. Imagine what a Last Mile roll-out could do in terms of poverty alleviation? Imagine farmers and fisherfolk in ICT-enabled cooperatives? Imagine building a corps of “netpreneurs” in M35?

Will the next four years remake the Philippines? Can the mayor from the South make the Philippines into the network hub of Asia? Can he build PH 4.0? If he gets those legislations signed into law in the remaining days of Congress’ second regular session and get the third telco up and running at a fast clip, we might just see during the time of Digong the Philippines pole-vaulting and leapfrogging to a competitive market, a proud nation of dreamers and innovators.