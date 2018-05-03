Is Duterte wrong on Fox, Kuwait and narco-pols?

As a Christian, believing that our mission is to bring God’s Kingdom to the here and now, I couldn’t help but get involved both with projects, such as training in organic farming, to uplift the livelihood of the farmers, but also to advocate with them for their rights to land, livelihood, peace, justice and security … It seems this is what has brought me into conflict with the Philippine government.

— Sister Patricia Fox

THE Bureau of Immigration order to deport Australian missionary Sister Patricia Fox, after a BI investigation ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte, cannot but spur animosity.

Critics are also fuming over the diplomatic row with Kuwait and the naming of barangay officials allegedly involved in drugs. So, did the administration get it all wrong in these three headline issues?

Calm down first. Then let’s see what’s right and wrong.

Why Sister Patricia must go

On Sister Patricia, many naturally wonder what one should fear from a 71-year-old missionary serving the poor and underprivileged, indeed, the very people the President has often stood up for.

Understandably, Catholic bishops are gravely concerned, if not incensed over the detention and impending deportation of a nun who has spent 27 years in the country ministering to and standing up for farmers, workers, and indigenous people.

As Sister Patricia rightly noted in her above-quoted statement now going around social media, that her brave and laudable struggle against oppression and abuse of the underprivileged got her in trouble.

But the problem may not be her advocacy itself, but the political action accompanying it. Anyone fighting for land for the landless, better pay and working conditions, and indigenous rights often join rallies.

Unfortunately for Sister Patricia, that’s forbidden to foreigners, under a 2015 Immigration order approved by then Justice Secretary Leila de Lima.

BI Operations Order SBM-2014-025 states: “Foreign tourists are prohibited from … joining, supporting, contributing or involving themselves in whatever manner in any rally, assembly or gathering, whether for or against the government.”

Also imposed in other countries, the prohibition prevents outside powers from interfering in domestic affairs through their citizens. It also avoids international frictions if protesting foreigners get arrested, injured — or worse.

There’s more. Sister Patricia may also have been in rallies organized by groups affiliated with the National Democratic Front (NDF), the activist arm of the insurgent Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.

Sister Patricia was photographed in at least one labor protest organized by NDF affiliate Kilusang Mayo Uno. She may not be working with KMU, but her presence at its rally in Coca-cola’s Davao facility may boost support for the CPP-NPA-NDF insurgency.

Now, if she is not deported, what’s to prevent other foreigners from doing what she’s done, not just Australian missionaries and European legislators, but Chinese claiming our territory or Kuwaitis protesting our deployment ban on overseas Filipino workers?

Cayetano should not resign

Which brings us to the oil-rich Middle Eastern kingdom of just over a million Arabs, which recently sent our ambassador packing after the online posting of a video showing an OFW helper fleeing her employer with embassy help.

Kuwait claimed the rescue violated its laws and sovereignty, and the viral footage shamed the nation already miffed by President Duterte’s outburst last month over the deaths of two Filipinas, including one whose corpse was hidden in a freezer by her Lebanese and Syrian employers before fleeing the country.

Even senators have lambasted Ambassador Renato Villa and his staff. President Duterte had to meet the Kuwaiti ambassador over the incident, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano apologized. Yet the kingdom still ordered Villa out and recalled its envoy.

This week, career diplomats reportedly with the Union of Foreign Service Officers wrote President Duterte, asking that Secretary Cayetano and his DFA aides resign for gross incompetence.

Should these officials quit? Absolutely not.

First, no domestic or international law and no sovereignty are violated when embassy personnel help their nationals in trouble. Consular staff do that all the time, with hotlines for citizens in trouble.

Embassy officials may coordinate with local authorities, as Ambassador Villa said he did for the OFW rescue, which Kuwait has not disputed. Or they can act on their own. Either way, rescuing the Filipina in distress was legal and laudable.

Was it wrong to video the operation? Nope. DFA is often accused of doing nothing for OFWs. Now that it actually helped one escape maltreatment, it should be able to show and tell.

What was lacking in discretion and diplomacy was posting the video online. For that our highest foreign affairs official has apologized. Surely, that’s enough mea culpa for one video gone viral.

Yet for that single miscue in a successful videotaped rescue, which began with constant monitoring of OFWs in trouble, seasoned diplomats want Secretary Cayetano and his whole retinue to resign. Who’s being incompetent here?

Naming the narco-pols

Some senators, along with rights groups, are also raising hell over the public release by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency of a carefully verified list of barangay captains and council members allegedly involved in narcotics.

Some are users, pushers, or both, says PDEA, but most protect the drug trade in their communities. Another list of provincial, city and municipal officials tainted with narcotics is set to be made public.

The Commission on Human Rights has lambasted PDEA, while New York-based Human Rights Watch warned that the barangay narco-list could become a hit list to be targeted like the thousands of suspects killed in the government’s anti-drug war.

Maybe PDEA should have just given its list and supporting intelligence to several media outfits for them to publish. If challenged, reporters could cite confidential sources. And no one would take them to court for fear that his or her drug-laced activities would become even more public.

If the press name narco-politicians, it’s the right of free speech. If the government does it, it’s a gross violation of human rights. Go figure.