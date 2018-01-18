Is federalism the answer?

The Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines will be holding a lunch symposium on federalism this March. We are inviting two sets of panellists to provide opposing views on why we should or should not adopt a federal form of government.

In a speech recently delivered by retired Justice Reynato Puno, he described federalism as a system of government where its powers are exclusively assigned to either the federal government or the states, or shared by both the federal and the state government. The distribution of powers is written in the Constitution itself.

This is one of the reasons why we are currently having these discussions in the legislative branch on the costs and relevance of convening a constitutional convention or a constitutional assembly.

The distribution of powers distinguishes a federal government from a unitary government. We currently have a national government that has delegated some powers to the local government under the LGU Act, as well as the various autonomous regions acts.

There are apparently variations in the way a federal government can be structured. Justice Puno cited cooperative federalism, where powers and functions are shared in collaborative patterns to solve problems in the spirit of cooperation. You can have competitive federalism, where the states are given greater power to manage their affairs in competition with one another, with the national government playing a limited role. You can have coercive federalism, where the power of the federal government to intervene is extensive and intrusive. You can have permissive federalism, which is almost the same as the unitary government where the states are granted powers by the federal government.

Puno further described the Philippine journey toward federalism, starting with Rizal in 1898 when he originally espoused it. This was followed by Aguinaldo and other Filipino leaders. At that time, they observed the diversities in the archipelago stemming from a difference in religions, culture, language and geography; and concluded that federalism might work.

In recent history, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo espoused federalism to solve the problems stemming from the Muslim separatist movement. She created a Consultative Committee led by former UP President Jose Abueva to study the revisions to be made in the 1987 Constitution. The Commission fulfilled its mandate but Congress failed to call for a ConCon or a ConAss to revise the Constitution. Failing this, she went further by entering into an executive agreement with Murad and Iqbal to create a Bangsa Moro juridical entity that will govern the Bangsa Moro. It described the relationship of the national government and the Bangsa Moro as associative, characterized by a sharing of sovereign power and responsibility. The Supreme Court deemed this agreement as unconstitutional.

President Aquino also exerted efforts to accede to the demands of the MILF by crafting a bill giving powers to the MILF to govern certain territories. Again, this bill was not passed by the Senate.

In the last elections, President Rodrigo Duterte was the only one among the five candidates who supported federalism. He recently warned, “We have to talk peace with the MNLF and the MILF. If we fail to come up with a reasonable counter proposal, then I assure you that there will be fighting everywhere in Mindanao.” He also added a word of caution that “the mainstream rebel groups would be joining with the extremist groups.”

Some proponents of federalism also point out that we have a failing democracy and our electoral system does not work. There is a lot of conflict between the three branches of government. Corruption is rampant because both the Ombudsman and the CoA do not have enough authority. Political power is monopolized by dynasties and economic power is controlled by a few. The country is plagued by the longest running Communist rebellion in the world and the state is gripped by rising criminality.

The other side of the coin, however, is the question of whether federalism would, in fact, solve these issues. There are questions on whether we would have a strong federal government that would keep the new states together. This is especially risky because there are great disparities in economic wealth among the different regions in the country. The allocation of power between the different regions has to be well thought out. The other question is whether we have a judiciary that is strong enough to mediate the overlaps in power between the states and the federal government.

All these issues will be discussed in the forthcoming FINEX symposium on federalism. We hope that this will spark interest among the different business groups and civil society so we could all participate in building a stronger and a more sustainable nation.

Ronald Goseco is currently executive vice president of FINEX and president of IDI-VW.