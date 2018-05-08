Is government serious about helping labor?

Since 2012, our country has been one of the best performing in Asean in terms of GDP growth, averaging above 6 percent. Our recent growth of 6.8 percent is second only to Cambodia’s 7 percent. Unfortunately, we are consistently among the worst performers in addressing poverty (now at about 21 percent) and inequality. One of the main reasons for this has always been plain to see. Economic growth has not come with growth in decent jobs, i.e., well-compensated and secure work.

The rise of precarious work has increased across all sectors, including the highest growing sectors in the economy, such as construction, utilities, real estate and financial services and other services that have all registered above 7 percent growth. Expectedly, the fruits of economic growth have mostly gone to those with regular work with benefits and, of course, to capital investors.

The annual game that government, labor and employer groups play leading toward Labor Day has been played out for years. Labor groups have argued for the end to all forms of contractualization. Employer groups have countered that too many businesses would shut down. And government, well, has essentially sided with employers while maintaining the rhetoric of considering the needs of labor.

Has anything changed under President Duterte, who made a campaign promise to end the notorious practice of “endo”? A look at the President’s Labor Day Executive Order (EO) reveals that, legally, nothing has changed. The language he himself read from the EO during a speech makes this patently clear. He announced that Section 2 of the EO declares the “prohibition against illegal contracting and subcontracting.” So, the country’s chief executive, after citing every rationale supporting security of tenure for workers in the Constitution and the Labor Code, declares in an EO that he is prohibiting what has always been illegal. Most of the EO, in fact, is a rhetorical reiteration of what is established constitutional and labor law.

But he is the chief executive after all. So tortuous and legalistic language aside, what really matters is what he plans to do and whether he will deliver. Section 4 of the EO is interestingly titled, “Enforcement of labor standards and working conditions.” Is change really coming? Will the President deliver on his campaign promise and numerous public statements, or will these amount to bluster?

To be fair, there have been some promising signs. Since last year, there have been reports of more companies regularizing workers. Recently, DoLE ordered Jollibee and Burger King to regularize more than 7,000 workers. In keeping with the EO’s Section 4, DoLE has announced an increase in the number of its labor inspectors and the President has asked for a list of violators, for purposes of taking necessary legal action.

Despite the dissatisfaction of the labor groups, I see every reason to hope that the administration is serious about improving the workers’ lot. Government is understandably mindful of the needs of business, too, which explains the cautious approach being taken. And caution is called for in any major change effort. (I would have wished for an equally cautious approach to the drug problem.) Meanwhile, the President has thrown the bigger challenge to Congress to amend the Labor Code itself. By prioritizing the Security of Tenure Bill, he is sending a clear message which I hope Congress will act upon.

Let’s see if the President will deliver on his EO. If he does, and business owners respond smartly and in good faith by enabling newly regularized workers to be more productive, we can look forward to even better growth for the country ahead. Growth in the middle class, expected to result from the increase in the number of regularized workers, can enable us to exceed 7 percent annual GDP growth. Some economists insist that this is the minimum we need to consistently achieve so as to lift our people out of chronic poverty. Combined with the massive infrastructure build-up, which this government is also committed to pursue throughout its term, we may finally enter the golden economic era that has long been awaited by our people.

Dr. Ben Teehankee is a full professor of management and organization at De La Salle University. He is vice-chair of the CSR Committee of the Management Association of the Philippines and chair for research of the Shareholders Association of the Philippines.