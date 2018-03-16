Is it just an arms race or a new ‘Cold War’?

IN just a few days Vladimir Putin is expected to be reelected President of the Russian Federation for another six years. This is not quite like President Xi Jinping becoming one-man ruler of 1.3 billion Chinese without any term limits, but with US President Donald Trump caught in domestic crisis, Putin and Xi stand out as the two most powerful men in the world. Xi does not have to do much to keep his place. But Putin does, and in his March 1 state of the union address, he made some spectacular revelations about Russia’s new weapons system that, in his words, no one else possesses and renders useless all existing and prospective defense systems.

If even just one half of what he said is true, it means the most deadly global arms race is now on. For despite Putin’s confident boast that no other country is in possession of the weapons systems Russia has, none of the military powers are likely to allow such claim to go unchallenged. None of them have formally reacted to Putin’s speech, but it is assumed their respective intelligence services have already started checking out his claims; they will promptly do what needs to be done, without any public announcement.

In her interview with Putin in Moscow and Kaliningrad, NBC anchor Megyn Kelly asked the president if this meant the Cold War was back. Putin glided over the question, without pointing out that the Cold War was primarily ideological, and that Russia’s cutting-edge weapons technology was developed after the Cold War ended in 1991. Still, the question continues to be asked by people who never really understood what the Cold War was all about.

What, in fact, was the Cold War, and what did Putin say in his 34,433-word address that could trigger its resurgence after 27 years? This deserves a little time.

The past recalled

The “Cold War” refers to the conflict between the US and the USSR, the two superpowers that won World War 2. With Germany and Japan defeated, the two wartime allies became postwar rivals, principally over the political future of Europe and the control of the atomic bomb. The term “Cold War” was first used in 1945 by the English writer George Orwell, author of the dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four, to describe “a nuclear stalemate between two, three monstrous super-states, each possessed of a weapon by which millions could be wiped out in a few seconds.” In the US, it was first used by the US presidential adviser Bernard Baruch and the political pundit Walter Lippmann.

Winston Churchill, who sent the English language to war against Hitler, used a different term altogether. Speaking at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, on March 5, 1946,he said, “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.” Thus was born “the iron curtain.” By then the American-Soviet conflict had begun, over the control of occupied Germany and the composition of the Polish government. The conflict grew as Josef Stalin installed leftwing governments in the countries under Soviet control and Harry Truman instituted the $10-billion Marshall Plan for Germany’s reconstruction and rehabilitation. Stalin tried unsuccessfully to block the Marshall Plan.

The Berlin blockade

In 1948, the Soviet Union blockaded Berlin to prevent France, Britain and the US from having access to their sectors within Soviet-occupied East Germany. The blockade lasted 11 months. The US and the UK had to organize a massive airlift of vital supplies for the population of Berlin. The Soviets lifted the blockade afterward.

In 1949, the US and its European allies formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); the Soviets exploded their first atomic warhead, ending the US monopoly on the atom bomb; and Mao Zedong’s communist revolution took power in China, driving Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalist forces to Taiwan.

In 1950, North Korea, supported by China and the Soviet Union, invaded South Korea, supported by the US, leading to the Korean war. This prompted the United Nations Security Council to intervene through a multinational force contributed by 21 nations. It resulted in an armistice in 1953, and the establishment of a Demilitarized Zone, to separate the North from the South. The fighting stopped, but no peace treaty was ever signed, so the two Koreas remain technically “at war.”

NATO and Warsaw Pact

In 1955, two years after the death of Stalin, the Soviet Union and its allies formed the Warsaw Pact to counter NATO, which West Germany joined that year. From 1958 to 1962, the two superpowers began developing intercontinental ballistic missiles. In 1962, one year after the failed invasion of Cuba by CIA-supported Cuban exiles, the Soviet Union tried to ship some missiles to Cuba, which had become a communist country after Fidel Castro took over in 1959. The US move to intercept the shipment led to the Cuban missile crisis which pushed the world to the brink of nuclear confrontation.

The US quarantine forced the Soviet ships to turn back, and the US reciprocated by dismantling its anti-Soviet missiles deployed in Turkey. In 1963, the nuclear ban treaty banned all nuclear testing above ground. In 1972, the US and the Soviet Union began their Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) and signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) treaty, which set limits on their ballistic missiles and strategic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

In 1985, Mikhail Gorbachev came to power in Moscow. His glasnost and perestroika policies began the liberalization of the Soviet Union. In 1989, the Berlin Wall fell, ending the city’s division between East and West. Then communist countries in the Soviet bloc melted down, democratic governments emerged in East Germany, Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia, and East and West Germany were finally unified.

The Soviet collapse

In 1991, the USSR finally disintegrated. Fifteen newly independent states were born, including Russia with a democratically elected leader. In his address to the Russian Federal Assembly, on March 1, Putin recalled how weak Russia had become after 1991. Russia lost 23.8 percent of its national territory, 48.5 percent of its population, 41 percent of its GDP, 39.4 percent of its industrial potential as well as 44.6 percent of its military capability, he said. At the same time, civil war raged in the Caucasus and US inspectors oversaw the operation of Russia’s leading uranium plants. A heavily indebted Russia could not function without loans from the IMF and the World Bank.

US pulls out of treaty

In 2000, the US announced its withdrawal from the ABM treaty, which had propped up the international security system since 1972, Putin said. Under this treaty, the US and the Soviet Union had the right to deploy ballistic missile defense systems in one of their respective regions—around Moscow in the case of the Soviets, and around its Grand Forks land-based ICBM base, on the part of the US. Together with START, the treaty created an atmosphere of trust and prevented the reckless use of nuclear weapon, Putin said.

Russia tried to dissuade the US from withdrawing, said Putin. Even after that, Russia tried to develop constructive dialogue to ease concerns and maintain trust. All these were rejected, he said. The US declared it was not creating a global ballistic missile defense system against Russia, Putin recalled, so Moscow was free to do as it pleased, and the US would not regard its actions as spearheaded against them.

In 2010, Russia and the US signed the New START treaty on further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms. But all agreements signed within the framework of this treaty, complained Putin, were soon devalued by the uncontrolled growth of the number and quality of US anti-ballistic missiles and new launching areas. This threatened the complete devaluation of Russia’s nuclear potential, Putin said.

As of now, there are new missile defense systems in Alaska and California, according to Putin. Two new missile defense areas have also been created in Europe—one in Romania, now complete, and one in Poland, about to be completed. New areas are to be created in Japan and South Korea. The US global missile defense system also includes five cruisers and 30 destroyers deployed close to Russia’s borders, Putin said.

Russia’s response

Russia had to improve its deterrence, and embark on the development of the next generation of missiles—a new missile system with a heavy intercontinental missile to replace the Voevoda system. This is called the Sarmat, which weighs 200 tons, equipped with a broad range of powerful nuclear warheads, including hypersonic and most modern means of evading missile defense, usable under any condition. Where the Voevoda has a range of 11,000 kilometers, Sarmat has practically no range limitations, and can attack targets both inside the North and the South poles, untroubled by the most advanced missile defense system, said Putin.

In addition, Putin said Russia has developed new types of strategic arms that do not use ballistic trajectories at all when moving toward a target; therefore, missile defense systems are absolutely useless against them. It has also developed a low-flying stealth missile carrying a nuclear warhead with almost unlimited range, unpredictable trajectory and ability to bypass interception boundaries—a missile invincible to all existing and prospective missile defense and counter-air defense systems. “No other country has developed anything like this,” he said.

Russia has also developed unmanned submersible vehicles that can move at extreme depths intercontinentally, at a speed multiple times higher than the speed of submarines; cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels, including some of the fastest. “Nothing in the world is capable of withstanding them,” Putin said.

Russia has further developed a high precision hypersonic aircraft missile system capable of flying 10 times faster than the speed of sound and delivering warheads in a range of over 2,000 kms. There’s more.

Summing up

None of the foregoing shows a revival of the intense ideological conflict between capitalism and communism which had defined the Cold War. But if any of Putin’s claims are true, do you think the United States, which remains the world’s lone superpower, will allow Russia to keep its vaunted lead in ballistic missiles, despite the fact that it is no longer a communist country and Russian cyberwarriors were supposed to have helped put Trump in power?

Do you think “Emperor Xi” will allow China to play second fiddle to Russia in missile defense, despite the fact that the Sino-Soviet split, which arose from divergent doctrinal interpretations of Marxism-Leninism in the 1950s between the Soviet Union and China, ended 52 years ago, and Russia had ceased to be a communist country while China’s “Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping, The Theory of Three Represents, The Scientific Outlook of Development and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” is now heavily laced with Wall Street capitalism?

The rivalry need not be ideological, but it will be as intense, unforgiving and lethal as any ideological conflict that ever divided nations with a common desire to lead others. And how will a government like DU30’s, which recently announced a false “separation” from the US in order to align itself with China and Russia “against the world,” finally position itself in such a conflict? This, for us, is the least unimportant question.

