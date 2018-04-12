IS recruiting in PH, Southeast Asia to wage local acts of terror, says State Dept official

THE Islamic State (IS) is continuously recruiting new members in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, but not to get them to join the fight in Syria and in Iraq but to launch acts of terrorism in their respective countries, an official of the US State Department said.

Irfan Saeed, director of the Office of Countering Violent Extremism, said that although the US has been successful in destroying so-called caliphates in Syria and Iraq and stopped IS to operate freely and travel to other places, it does not mean that the group has stopped getting new recruits.

Saeed said that terrorists have been looking for safe havens in which to operate unfettered following their recent defeat in Syria and Iraq and were now looking for other areas to operate.

“They (terrorists) are looking at different parts of the world, and unfortunately I think Southeast Asia is in their radar. They are looking very clearly about how to establish safe havens across maybe the Southern Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia,” Saeed told members of the media in Southeast Asia in a teleconference Wednesday night.

The US State Department official said that IS and other terrorist groups have not stopped recruiting people to join in their fight but because their movement was now limited, they were no longer able to tell their members to come to Syria and Iraq.

“We have to recognize the great work that has been done by our partners across Southeast Asia to limit those foreign fighters going from Southeast Asia to Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Saeed said there was now diffusion of terrorist threats all over the world, which was also not a good thing because instead of targeting major cities, terrorists were now launching attacks in areas that were never on the radar.

“I think there is a greater chance that, what you see in places like Marawi and places outside of Jakarta, outside of Indonesia, or the Sumatra side, you’re going to see, a desire why groups like ISIS target wherever they are, wherever they are operating,” the State Department official added.

But Saeed said the countries in Southeast Asia have done a very good job in fighting terrorism in both the local and regional levels and their partnership with US have been very good.

He said the Philippines for instance has been successful in defeating terrorists who occupied Marawi City and has continued in its efforts to find ways in preventing terrorist groups from launching similar attacks in other places.

“I think the Philippines has done a good job of trying to address a very prevalent issue that has blown up very quickly and that they’ve been able to address it and then try to think long-term right after that,” Saeed added.

But apart from preventing terrorist attacks, Saeed said there was also a need for all countries to focus on efforts to counter violent extremism (CVE) or prevent someone from becoming a terrorist.

He said most of the countries have strong tools on counter terrorism and there was a need to have the same amount of knowledge and tools on CVE including the capability of being able to identify drivers to violent extremism and removing them and counter messaging to combat terrorist ideology.

“We have to ensure that groups like ISIS do not reconstitute, they don’t strengthen, and they don’t continue to inspire others to commit acts of violence,” he added.

When asked if IS and other terrorist groups were able to gain foothold in the region, Saeed said that they were trying to gain foothold, but did not elaborate.

What is clear, he said, was that Southeast Asia was in IS radar, as well as other groups like Al-Qaeda, Jemaah Islamiyah because they were seeing a vacuum and they’re trying to fill that.

“So we cannot lose sight of all the other terrorist groups out there that are trying to fill that void,” he added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA