IS sleepers capable of ‘another Marawi’

The leadership of the Philippine Army warned on Tuesday of the existence of Islamic State (IS) sleeper cells across the country, which could mount another attack in the scale of the Marawi City siege one year ago.

Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, the Army commanding general, said the military discovered the sleeper cells during their campaign against Maute terrorists that attacked the Islamic city last year, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 persons including uniformed men, civilians and terrorists.

Sleeper cells are present in places such as Baguio City, Dagupan City, Tarlac, Samar and Cebu, he claimed.

“If they will be able to orchestrate such terroristic activities, it might be in the form of a ‘lone wolf,’” the Army chief told reporters at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Martial law, imposed in Mindanao after the Marawi attack, remains in force until the end of the year.

Based on military assessments after the crisis in Marawi City, Bautista said the remaining members of the Maute group were having a hard time recruiting new members.

This is because of the leadership gap since the Maute brothers and IS Southeast Asian “emir” Isnilon Hapilon were killed at the tail-end of the five-month siege in Marawi.

Bautista said a Maute remnant named “Abu Dar” was first mentioned by the 1st Infantry Division as the likely successor of Hapilon.

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. had said there were 21 “candidates” that could replace the deceased leader.

‘Purely speculative’

A military source however downplayed the statements made by Bautista as “purely speculative.”

“When you say sleeper cell, they were recruited a long time ago, projected to a specific area, lied low for some time and maybe just gathering information,” the source said.

“Assuming there were IS members in Luzon after the Marawi siege, they cannot be considered immediately as sleeper cells,” he said.