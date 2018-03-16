Is this Shakespearean tragedy?

AND so the conspiracy between the Legislative and the Executive branches to oust the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court gathers momentum—now with the growing participation of the Judiciary itself.

The tools are psychology professionals who against all professional ethics reveal and term a psychiatric test a failure when that is less by definition a professional judgment than a personal bias; and the judiciary itself which has revealed characters worthy of Shakespeare’s villains, displaying envy, ambition, revenge, chicanery, conspiracy.

Then come the legislators, lawyers from the dark side who do their utmost to convince that they are doing right. But we are not only not convinced, as they actually reveal what they try to hide. It is prejudice, unfairness, power-tripping, arrogance.

In a conspiracy mode, the judiciary that is supposed to be independent and above biases, lowers itself to testify at the Lower House of Congress displaying base motives, and indeed lower morals, if the term may be used in their case.

So unconvincing is the trial by publicity in the Lower House that a new machination must be found to make the conspiracy succeed – a quo warranto manifestation from the Executive that the appointment of the Chief Justice was invalid ab initio.

One wonders why this comes so late in the day after more than six years in office of the person concerned. And of course, this is to prevent a trial by the Senate where sentiments against the Chief Justice may not be so intense against, nay, may even give her a fair trial.

Let us not forget the judicial employees who joined the madding crowd to condemn and take sides, the side that serves them best, not the side that serves all best. Truly a clear case of looking out for themselves.

What does the above say of our law profession? What does the above say of our psychology professionals? What does it reflect of our legislators, our Government Counsel who says with a straight face it is to prevent the sitting justice being humiliated. The humiliation is on-going; too late, Sir Solicitor General, and best not to insist you are being kind.

So, the Chief Justice has no emotional quotient. She is not charming, not approachable, not intimidated enough to be on the side of judicial decisions that are popular or demanded. She thinks she has a divine mission and thus she infuriates those whom she announces it to. Are these enough to oust her? Are these impeachable offenses? Are not judges supposed to be isolated, unapproachable, uninfluenced by friendship, popularity, above mixing with the madding crowd that may try to influence, coerce, browbeat? Apparently, our society cannot take such standoffishness, or indifference to their need to be charmed, to be popular or to be manipulated. It is not to their taste, to their benefit, to their motives. These are the divides between both parties, a matter of choice.

I have never met the Chief Justice and she may very well be as uncharming, grating, unlovable as depicted. But she was vetted by the Judicial and Bar Council, duly appointed and is therefore duly in office. The quo warranto is late by several years and a second thought unworthy of attention. It is more like an attempt to pre-empt what could be a fair trial.

Indeed, if the worst happens, it might seem like a Shakespearean tragedy will come to pass, as in Julius Caesar, Macbeth, etc. Except in these plays reflecting life and its self-inflicted sorrows, where characters, whether good or bad, are large and heroic, their deeds are a challenge to the moral universe that will in turn doom them for their hubris. What is before us is the intrigue-laden doings of a herd of small minds with base proclivities following a dark leadership, that brings no good to this country or its people.