Is TRAIN on the right track?

It has been almost three months since Republic Act No. 10963 (Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion, or TRAIN Law) took effect. Even when it was just a House bill, this piece of legislation was already drawing mixed reactions from the public, sometimes of the extreme kind. That was not surprising, given that the TRAIN Law introduced various amendments to the provisions of our two-decade old National Internal Revenue Code of 1997 (Tax Code). Change, after such a long period of predictability, is bound to spark strong reactions.

Indeed, these are busy and interesting times for both the BIR and the taxpayers, helped in no small part by the steady stream of revenue issuances being disseminated every week to implement the provisions of the TRAIN Law and to clarify certain concerns surrounding it.

In the past few weeks, for example, the BIR and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) released a number of remarkable issuances.

The BIR provided the revised procedures for claiming tax refund through RMC 17-2018, amending certain provisions of RMC 89-2017 and 54-2014 in relation to the amendments made in the Tax Code by the TRAIN Law. The RMC specified the general policies for claiming value-added tax (VAT) refund, the timeframe to process the claims for VAT refund, the documents to be submitted by the taxpayer-claimant upon filing of the application for VAT refund, and the clarification on VAT refund claims filed prior to the TRAIN Law.

Here are some of the noteworthy provisions of the RMC with regard to the processing period in granting the claims:

Claims for VAT refund should be granted within 90 days from the date of submission of the official receipts or invoices and other documents in support of the application filed with the BIR.

All pending VAT claims filed prior to the effectivity of RMC 54-2014 shall continue to be processed in accordance with Revenue Regulations No. 1-2017, which states that claims shall be acted upon by the concerned offices not later than June 30, 2018.

All pending claims filed after the effectivity of RMC 54-2014 but prior to the effectivity of the TRAIN Law shall be processed within the 120-day period, as clarified by RMC 54-2014.

Taxpayers with pending VAT refund claims and those who intend to file an application with the BIR should strictly observe the guidelines stated therein.

Further, the PEZA affirmed its position earlier this year that all incentives should be in status quo since no repeal was made to Section 8 of Republic Act No. 7916 (The Special Economic Zone Act of 1995 or PEZA Law), which PEZA deems as a stronger legal basis in the granting of incentives.

Last week, PEZA issued Memorandum Circular No. 2018-003, clarifying the veto on certain provisions of the TRAIN Law, specifically that on the VAT zero-rating of sales of goods and services to separate customs territories. The PEZA Circular states that the veto does not affect the current VAT zero-rating of sales of goods and services to PEZA locators, as confirmed by the Department of Finance (DOF) in its letter reply to PEZA. Accordingly, sales of goods and services to PEZA-registered enterprises shall continue to be entitled to VAT zero-rating on their purchases of goods and services until a new law or revenue regulation is passed or issued contrary to or incompatible with the DOF pronouncement.

This announcement eased the worries of PEZA-registered enterprises and concluded the debate on the imposition of 12 percent VAT on their purchases – a major point of concern for both PEZA-registered entities and the taxpayers who do business with them.

In relation to the amendment of Section 249 of the Tax Code pertaining to the imposition of interest on any unpaid amount of tax, the Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) promulgated its amended decision on February 22, 2018 for the application of interest rate in one of its assessment cases in accordance with the TRAIN Law.

A foreign branch was ordered to pay both deficiency and delinquency interests at 20 percent on the computed deficiency income tax based on the CTA’s initial decision dated January 3, 2018. As a counterpoint, the foreign branch cited the provisions under the TRAIN Law, arguing that deficiency and delinquency interests may no longer be imposed simultaneously and that the interest that may be collected on the unpaid amount of tax shall be twice the legal rate for loans or forbearance, as set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), instead of the imposed 20 percent interest rate.

The CTA reviewed the filed motion for reconsideration of the foreign branch and granted partial reconsideration on the matter as follows:

The imposition of 20 percent interest shall be made until 31 December 2017.

Since 6 percent is the current legal interest rate pursuant to BSP Circular No. 799, series of 2013, 12 percent interest shall be levied on any unpaid amount of tax from January 1, 2018 until deficiency tax is fully paid.

Non-imposition of deficiency and delinquency interests simultaneously is effective from January 1, 2018 as it cannot be given retroactive application considering that interest is compensatory rather than penal in nature as ruled in a Supreme Court case.

Inarguably, this is a time for vigilance among taxpayers. Forthcoming issuances and developments brought about by the TRAIN Law can open up a number of opportunities for improvements to our senescent tax system. Let’s be watchful so that this TRAIN stays on the right track.

Glenn T. del Rosario is an assistant manager with the Tax & Corporate Services division of Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.