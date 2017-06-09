ISA welcomes new members into Society of Fellows and Associates

EACH year the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA) inducts new members into its Society of Fellows and Associates — a group dedicated to promoting and sustaining ISA’s governance advocacy through the implementation of its strategic governance reform program, the Performance Governance System (PGS). This year ISA welcomed one fellow and three associates at the 2017 annual general membership meeting on May 22, 2017 at the Makati Sports Club.

2017 Fellow Lt. Gen. Jeffrey F. Delgado (Ret.)

As the former commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, General Delgado was instrumental in establishing the foundation of PAF’s transformation roadmap, Flight Plan 2028. His extraordinary leadership and pioneering spirit enabled the PAF to successfully complete the first two stages of the PGS pathway under his term as commanding general.

2017 Associate Capt. Armil M. Angeles (PN)

As the Director of the Center for Naval Leadership and Excellence (CNLE), Captain Angeles has been instrumental in the implementation of the Philippine Navy’s strategic Sail Plan 2020. Under his guidance, the Navy was successfully recognized as a Palladium Hall of Fame for Executing Strategy awardee — the first national government agency in the Philippines to be inducted into the international hall of fame.

2017 Associate Col. Arthur M. Cordura (PAF)

Colonel Cordura was the first Chief of the Air Force Strategy Management Office (AFSMO), which was tasked to oversee the implementation of the Flight Plan 2028 throughout the entire organization. He worked tirelessly to establish the credibility of the AFSMO, and gain the respect and buy-in of lower level units within the organization in support of the transformation program, and successfully led the team through three stages of the PGS pathway.

2017 Associate Normita L. Villaruz

Noemi Villaruz has been a stalwart of the accountancy profession’s 10-year PGS journey as the committee hair tasked to oversee its implementation. One of the biggest challenges faced by the profession was unifying 175,000 CPAs and several organizations under a shared vision. Villaruz and her team implemented comprehensive communication initiatives to make the vision known and rally support for the transformation roadmap.