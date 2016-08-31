ISAA Season 8 fires off Sat

The 8th season of the Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association (ISAA) will open on September 6 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This year’s theme is “Walong taon na pagkakaISAA para sa kabataang atleta (Eight years of unity for young athletes)”

The eight competing schools are host St. Dominic College of Asia (SDCA), Manila Adventist College (MAC), Philippine Women’s University (PWU), PATTS College of Aeronautics, Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS) , La Consolacion College-Manila (LCCM), FEATI University and Manila Tytana College (MTC).

“We are always making it a point to be different from other collegiate leagues,” said ISAA President Melanie Florentino of FEATI in a phone interview.

Florentino, a newly-elected board member of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said that though their association is small compared to other leagues, they pay close attention to development of every student-athletes be it in sports, talent and academics.

‘‘Most of our member schools do not offer full scholarships but we are contented to what athletes do for their schools. I am always stressing that our primary focus still is putting premium on academics,’’ she added.

Over 10,000 students are expected to grace the opening ceremonies featuring SDCA’s award-winning Kulayawan Festival and Red in Motion.

MTC and LCCM’s chorale will be performing in the event, which will also stage the selection of Miss ISAA 2016.

Defending basketball champion PATTS will open its campaign against LCCM followed by the games between SDCA and MTC at 12 noon while FEATI takes on PWU at 3 p.m.

“We are continuously and rigorously training our players to defend our title,” PATTS Athletic Director Benjie Hernandez said.

ISAA in partnership with SM Leisure will also introduce this season bowling as a demonstration sport.

“We aim to produce more Paeng Nepomuceno and CJ Suarez, who are well-known for their performances,” said Florentino.