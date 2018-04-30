Isaac out, Ramos in as Blackwater head coach

Blackwater has tapper former PBA coach Bong Ramos as the new coach of the team in the ongoing Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup.

Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed to The Manila Times through a Viber message that they relieved Leo Isaac as Blackwater coach.

“We relieved coach Leo with a heavy heart but it’s so frustrating and disappointing to see the team playing like an old non carbonated coke,” said Sy.

Ramos is expected to join the Elite on Tuesday.

“It’s good will that he [Ramos] was able to secure clearance from his Jakarta obligations and his boss was generous enough to release him without any conditions. I owe his Indonesian boss a golden handshake and a dinner,” Sy added.

The Elite lost their first three matches this conference, bowing to Columbian Dyip (126-98), Phoenix (102-107) and Alaska (93-74).

Isaac compiled a 29-88 win-loss record in four years as head coach of the Elite including 1-3 playoff record.