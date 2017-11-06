Isabel Granada dies at 41

Actress-singer Isabel Granada died on Saturday in Doha, 10 days after suffering an aneurysm and falling into a coma. She was 41.

He partner Arnel Cowley confirmed the news of her passing in a Facebook post. In a television interview, has said Granada died at around 11 p.m. (Manila time) on Saturday.

“She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter. She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports. Baby, wherever you might be. Just always remember that I love you and I miss you very much,” he said.

Meanwhile, Granada’s ex-husband Jericho Aguas, the father of her son Hubert, also broke the news on Facebook. “Sa lahat, maraming-maraming salamat. Pahinga ka na. Paalam Isa (To everyone, thank you very much. Rest now. Goodbye Isa).”

He followed it up with another post an hour later.

“Malaki ang naging parte mo sa aking buhay. Binigyan mo ako ng isang gwapo’t matalinong anak, makulay ang 14 years nating pagsasama. Sa lahat, mula sa aking puso’t kaluluwa, maraming-maraming salamat. Pahinga ka na. Paalam Isa. Mahal na mahal ka namin (You played a big part in my life. You gave me a handsome and intelligent son. Our life together for 14 years was truly colorful. For everything, from my heart and soul, thank you very much. Rest now. Goobye Isa. We love you very much).”

Aguas, Hubert and Granada’s mother came back to Manila on Sunday while Cowley was left in Doha to take care of Isabel’s remains which was to be flown home on Wednesday night.

The actress-singer was one of the big stars of the ‘80s and the ‘90s. She was a commercial model before joining showbiz as the younger sister of Aga Muhlach in Regal Films movie “Bakit Madalas Ang Tibok Ng Puso?” with Janice de Belen. She became a member of German Moreno’s “That’s Entertainment” Tuesday Group with Chuckie Dreyfus as her love team and the young Billy Joe Crawford and Robert Ortega as co-members.

Her father, Huberto Granada was half-Spanish while her mother, Isabel Villarama, endearingly called “Mommy Gwapa” in showbiz, is Spanish. Isabel was born in the Philippines but was raised in El Ferrol del Caudillo, Spain.

Her last appearances on TV were in GMA’s “Meant To Be” and ABS-CBN’s “A Love To Last.” Her career in music included the album, “Out Here On My Own” and “In The Mood For Love.”

Granada finished BS Aeronautical Engineering at the Philippine Air Transport and Training Services (PATTS) College of Aeronautics in 2001. She held a private pilot license.

No plans about the wake and interment has been released as of press time.