Isabel Granada dies

Isabel Granada has died almost two weeks after slipping into a coma in Doha, Qatar because of an aneurysm.

A radio report said Granada, 41, died Saturday night.

Her husband, Arnel Cowley, confirmed the news in his Facebook post.

“She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter. She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports,” he said.

Cowley thanked the Filipino community in Doha “for giving their full support throughout this difficult time for myself and the family.”

The actress’ cousin, Joseph Rivera, said Granada died at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

