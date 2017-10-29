Isabel Granada shows improvement

Isabel Granada is still in coma but now responds to conversations through hand movements, her mother and her former husband confirmed. The singer-actress has been in a hospital in Qatar after suddenly collapsing during a meet-and-greet event on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, Jericho Genaskey Aguas, Granada’s former husband, wrote, “Isabel’s heartbeat went down from 156 to 98, when Mama and Hubert arrived and spent time in her room. That’s a good sign. The normal heartbeat is 60 to 100. God performs miracles. Continue praying. ‘Malapit na hong magkamalay si Isabel. Gigising ang anak ko, alam ko yan, nanay ako, sabi ni Mama Gwapa [Guapa Castro-Granada] paglabas ng room.”

Before leaving the country for Qatar, Granada’s Spanish mother, dearly called Mama Gwapa in showbiz, told “24 Oras” reporter and The Manila Times’ Showbuzz entertainment columnist Lhar Santiago that she needed to be strong for her daughter. She also bewailed speculations and fake news that her daughter was already gone.

“Ituloy n’yo ang pagdarasal para sa anak ko. [Na] mabuhay siya, magi­sing siya,” Castro-Granada, who flew to Qatar with the actress’ son Hubert Aguas, pleaded.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with the ABS-CBN late-night news, “Bandila,” the actress-singer’s current husband, Arnel Cowley, updated that Granada is still in critical but stable condition.

“He remains unconscious and doctors are looking to perform an operation on her once her condition normalizes,” Cowley shared.

Isabel’s father, Humberto Granada, was a chief marine engineer who died in 1995. She holds an Aeronautical Engineering degree from PATTS (Philippine Air Transport and Training Services) College and has earned her private pilot license.

ARLO CUSTODIO