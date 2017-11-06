Isabel Granada’s remains to arrive in Manila on Thursday

Family to decide if actress’ remains will be cremated

Actress Isabel Granada’s remains are scheduled to leave Qatar on Wednesday night and to arrive in Manila on Thursday, according to her cousin Joseph Rivera.

In a message sent to entertainment website pep.ph, Rivera said he and Granada’s partner Arnel Cowley have been processing the documents to repatriate Granada’s remains.

Details of her wake in the Philippines have yet to be decided.

In a separate interview, Cowley revealed the possibility of cremating Granada’s remains.

According to him, Granada told him while attending a friend’s wake in Australia that she would like her remains to be cremated in the event of her death.

Still, Cowley said that the final decision will come from her mother.

Granada died late Saturday night at the age of 41.

The news came 10 days after Granada suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital in Qatar, where she served as guest for Philippine Trade and Tourism Conference, on October 25.

Cowley later revealed that the actress suffered from “brain hemorrhage, which indicates aneurysm and in turn affected her heart.”