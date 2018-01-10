Isabela bettor wins P7.8M lotto jackpot

A lotto bettor is now P7.8 million richer after hitting the jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office’s (PCSO) lotto 6/42 during Tuesday night’s draw.

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the winner correctly guessed the winning combination 07-11-27-28 -42-34 to bag the jackpot amounting to P7,893,045.

According to Balutan the lone bettor bought his ticket from a lotto outlet in Baligatan Public Market, Ilagan, Isabela, using lucky pick (computer-generated numbers).

Meanwhile, 29 other lotto 4/42 players will be getting P20,340 each as consolation prize after getting five of the six-number combination right.