Isabela killings alarm vice governor

CAUAYAN CITY, Isabela: Vice Gov. Antonio Albano has expressed alarm over the series of killings in several towns in the province and called on authorities to arrest the perpetrators immediately.

The latest shooting incident happened here when men riding a motorcycle shot dead Socrates Bala and his live-in partner on Monday night.

Socrates is son of former Judge Dionisio Bala.

Albano also called on all Isabeliños to stay calm, be vigilant and report to authorities any suspicious acts or persons who disturb the peace and order in the community.

“Life is so precious, violence and killings have no place in our society,” Albano said.

The elder Bala also asked the police to speed up the investigation on the death of his son Socrates and bring the culprits to justice.

The former judge admitted that his 41-year-old son had used illegal drugs and that he personally surrendered him to the police which recommended for Socrates’ rehabilitation.

Socrates was brought to Antipolo City to undergo drug rehabilitation. However, he was released from the center on the condition that he reports regularly accompanied by his father which the elder Bala did.

Bala said Socrates, his youngest and only son, made many changes in his lifestyle and was farming on land he acquired for him.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Reynaldo Garcia of Isabela provincial police office, denied that police in the province have resorted to extra-judicial killing, saying that the death of the drug suspects may have been perpetrated by those in the illegal drug trade. trade.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO