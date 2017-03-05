Isabela’s disadvantaged towns to receive P523M

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela: At least P523 million Assistance to Disadvantaged Municipalities (ADM) was allotted for projects in Isabela province this year, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) here.

DILG Director for Isabela Elpidio Durwin said the ADM for the province is part of the Duterte administration’s P1.3-billion budget for Cagayan Valley (Region 2).

The allotment will be used to fund 95 approved ADM projects for this year, including 80 core local access roads, nine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management-related projects, five potable water systems and one small water impounding project.

Odilon Pasaraba, DILG assistant regional director, said the ADM was formerly called Bottom-Up-Budgeting program.

To avail themselves of this subsidy, local government-recipients are required to submit to the DILG a detailed engineering design, program of work, schedule of implementation and necessary permits and clearances.

“With these requirements, we will be able to ensure the smooth implementation of local governments’ anti-poverty projects,” Pasaraba said.

He urged local governments to observe tenets of good governance particularly on transparency and accountability and to adhere to objectives of the program–inclusive growth and poverty reduction–and to promote delivery of basic services to their constituents.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO