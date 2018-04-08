Isabella Manjon shares life after reign

Two weeks ago, a new set of beauty queens were crowned and it made me think of a childhood friend who too was blessed with her own reign.

It was in 2011 when nursing graduate Isabella Manjon was crowned Binibining Pilipinas-Tourism and represented the country in China. For most of her childhood friends, her win was unexpected because she has always been on the athletic side than the feminine side.

Isabella recalls that it was purely coincidence when she joined the pageant.

“I was waiting for the results of the nursing board exam when my handlers encouraged me to join. I had nothing to lose and so I started training with no specific goal in mind. I just wanted to try something new and enjoy,” she relates.

As the sole face of the Department of Tourism, her stint also opened doors for the former model to try out show business where she was in various TV shows including the hit “Be Careful With My Heart” with Jodi Sta. Maria.

For Isabella, the pageant trained her in many ways.

“I learned to be more patient since I was training in heels for months, dealing with a lot of people, and having a hectic schedule. It also taught me to appreciate life more because of the many charity work we were involved in.

It gave me a greater appreciation of life and reminded me to appreciate each moment and live life to the fullest,” she says.

Isabella, who was in the same batch as Shamcey Supsup, also notes that beauty queens of today are more well-rounded and carry more than just beautiful faces, “Representing the country is a big responsibility and winners are more than beautiful, they are smart and confident.”

Despite the many offers from show business after her reign, Isabella decided to switch from in front of the camera to behind the scenes.

“After my reign, I decided to pursue a career in the corporate world, as Mall of Asia’s event manager. I have been working here for four years,” she enthuses.

Her position requires her to oversee events, including concerts, and yes, Miss Universe and Bb. Pilipinas engagements.

Isabella also notes that she gracefully transitioned simply because she found a newfound purpose in what she is doing.

“Before I used to be front and center, now I am behind the scenes and I am comfortable with that. I have learned the grace of being humble, being kind to others and being true to myself. I am very happy with the work I do for a of Asia and I hope to grow more and contribute [to the progress and development of the trade].”

Isabella said that although she was offered a lot of other opportunities, she chose one that allows her to take care and remain close with her family.

Of course, what is a beauty queen without being asked a pageanty question? When asked what makes a woman beautiful, Isabella smiles and says, “What makes a woman beautiful is having a good heart. Fame and physical beauty will pass and forgotten but the way you treat others will remain.”