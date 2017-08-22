‘Isang’-enhanced monsoon rains forecast over Luzon; storm signals still up in north–Pagasa

TROPICAL storm “Isang” (international name: Hato) will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon that will bring up to heavy rains over Luzon, particularly in the western section of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 4 a.m., Isang was seen 60 kilometers west- northwest of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 97 kph. It is forecast to move west at 20 kph.

Signal No. 2 is still up over the Batanes Group of Islands with possible storm surge in the coastal areas while Signal No. 1 is raised in Northern Luzon, Cagayan, including the Babuyan Group of Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Residents in the affected areas are alerted against possible landslides and flashfloods.

Rains with gusty winds will prevail over Apayao, Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, including the Babuyan Group of Islands while monsoon rains, which may trigger flashfloods and landslide, are expected over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon and the rest of Cordillera, Cagayan Valley and Ilocos region, Pagasa said.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and possible occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning due to thunderstorm will be experienced over the regions of Bicol, Eastern and Western Visayas, CARAGA and Davao.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies except for isolated light to occasionally heavy rains, gusty winds and lightning will prevail over the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau added that moderate to strong winds blowing from the southwest would prevail over the rest of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The coastal waters throughout the archipelago will be moderate to rough.

Isang is expected to move outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, moving 615 km northwest of Laoag, Ilocos Norte.