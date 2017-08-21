‘Isang’ maintains strength but slows down slightly as it moves to Batanes–Pagasa

TROPICAL Storm “Isang” (international name: Hato) maintained its strength but slowed down slightly as it continued to move in a west-northwest direction toward Batanes, according to the state weather bureau on Monday.

At 1:00 p.m., “Isang’s” center was estimated at 255 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes and was moving west- northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to occasionally heavy within the 300-km diameter of the tropical storm.

Isang has maximum sustained winds of up to 80kph and gustiness up to 97kph near its center.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 2 remains over the Batanes group of islands, with storm surge forecast in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is up over the areas of Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Isang is also reported to be enhancing the southwest monsoon, with possible light to moderate and occasionally heavy rains in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol, and the Visayas.

Pagasa also said that these areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Isang is forecast to be 195km west-northwest of Basco, Batanes Tuesday morning and expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday.