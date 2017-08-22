‘Isang’ out of PH but will enhance monsoon rains in Luzon, Visayas–Pagasa

SEVERE tropical storm “Isang” (international name: Hato) may be out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, causing heavy rains over Luzon and the Visayas, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

As of 5:00 p.m., Isang was estimated at 396 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 137 kph. It is forecast to move west-northwest at 25 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

At the same time, Pagasa has lowered all tropical cyclone warning signals in the affected areas.

Signal No. 1 is up in the Batanes Group of Islands, along with Babuyan Group of Islands and Ilocos Norte.

Despite being outside of the Philippines, Isang will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, causing heavy rains over Luzon, particulary in Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Mindoro; and Western Visayas.

Heavy rains with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are forecast in Rizal, Quezon, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Bulacan, which may persist within 2 hours.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains affecting Metro Manila, Bataan, Zambales, and portions of Pampanga and Tarlac may persist for 2-3 hours.

The weather bureau also warned that sea travel was still risky over the western seaboard of Northern Luzon.

Pagasa advises everyone to take precautionary measures against the impact of flashfloods and landslides caused by the rains.