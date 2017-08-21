‘Isang’ slowing down – Pagasa

TROPICAL storm Isang (international code name: Hato) maintained its strength but was slightly slowing down as it continued to move in a west northwest direction, according to state forecaster Pagasa’s weather bulletin updated at 2 p.m. on Monday.

At 1 p.m., the storm’s center was estimated at 255 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, and bound to move west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to occasionally heavy within the 300-km diameter of the tropical storm.

Maximum sustained winds of up to 80 kph and gustiness up to 97 kph were located near the storm’s center as Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 2 remains over the Batanes Group of Islands, with storm surges possible at coastal areas.

Signal 1 remains raised over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Isang was also reported to be enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat, with possible light to moderate with possible occasionally heavy rains in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol Region and the Visayas.

Pagasa these areas should also watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Isang is forecast to be 195 km west northwest of Basco tomorrow morning and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday morning.

At least four domestic flights of Skyjet and PAL Express were canceled on Monday because of bad weather brought by Isang.

WITH BENJIE L. VERGARA